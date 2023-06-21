Home » will no longer produce Arc A770 16GB Limited Edition GPU
will no longer produce Arc A770 16GB Limited Edition GPU

will no longer produce Arc A770 16GB Limited Edition GPU

It hasn’t been that long since the announcement of Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition, a video card with 16GB of VRAM. However, somewhat unexpectedly, it has already been made official this GPU will no longer be produced.

In this regard, as also reported by PC Gamer (via VideoCardz) and as can be read directly in an official Intel PDF, the brand has revealed that it will no longer produce Arc A770 Limited Edition GPUs. It’s all about le schede video “Limited Edition” (SKU A770)therefore what is proposed by the partners will still remain available and Intel will continue to support the companies involved in this regard.

However, there will be no more Arc A770 16GB Limited Edition GPU by Intel. For those who still want to aim for models with 16GB of VRAM, however, Arc A770 models linked to third parties will remain available on the market, such as Acer Predator BiFrost and GUNNIR Photon. Those interested in this type of solution will therefore be able to purchase them in the future as well, but it is clear that now the offer in this sense is more limited. Otherwise, nothing will change regarding the 8GB SKU provided to partners.

Apart from that, of course everything remains unchanged for the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition, a video card on which those who were keeping an eye on Intel’s GPU solutions might therefore want to opt. In any case, the term “Limited Edition” has certainly now made more sense for the aforementioned Arc A770 LE.

