Will Quest Pro, which will be launched in Taiwan on June 3, have an advantage over HTC VIVE XR Elite in metaverse applications?

It was officially announced at the Meta Connect 2022 event last year, and it emphasized that Quest Pro, which is a different product line from Quest 2, can finally be sold in the Taiwan market on June 3. The current solution is to turn off the Wi-Fi 6E connection frequency band, so as to comply with the relevant NCC regulations.

In this article, the author compares the brief experience with the VIVE XR Elite announced by HTC at the beginning of the year with the brief experience I made when I visited Meta’s office in Toranomon, Japan.

▲Quest Pro

Simple Hardware Update Review

According to Meta’s previous explanation, Quest Pro is built for advanced virtual reality interactive experience, mainly targeting research applications, mixed office, collaborative work and other usage scenarios, and can also meet the metaverse virtual interactive experience including games.

Quest Pro uses Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 processor, with 12GB memory and 256GB storage capacity, the computing performance is 50% higher than Quest 2, and the wearing comfort is also greatly improved. A more comfortable headband design allows the overall weight to maintain a better balance.

▲Quest Pro uses Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 processor, with 12GB memory and 256GB storage capacity, the computing performance is 50% higher than Quest 2, and the wearing comfort is also greatly improved

▲Spatial positioning through the external lens, while allowing users to view the external scene in a perspective manner

▲ Move the battery pack to the rear, and use a more comfortable headband design to maintain a better balance of the overall weight

▲The same way to stabilize the wearing effect through the knob

Through the built-in battery operation, Quest Pro can correspond to about 60 minutes to 90 minutes of battery life, mainly depending on the actual use of virtual reality content. The Quest Pro can also be connected to a PC through the Link cable, and use the computing performance of the PC device to execute more virtual reality content.

In terms of other specifications, Quest Pro has improved the lens group that forms virtual reality visual images in the eyes. The thickness of the fuselage is reduced by about 40% through the thin module design. The corresponding image resolution per eye reaches 1800 x 1920. The display pixel density has increased by 37%. Although it is still not as good as the 2448 × 2448 resolution design adopted by HTC’s VIVE Pro 2, the display contrast has increased by 75%.

▲Single-eye corresponding image resolution reaches 1800 x 1920, compared with Quest 2, the display pixel density per inch area is increased by 37%

▲ There is also a camera lens on the side

▲The control volume button is configured on the side

▲ Headphone accessories can be connected through the 3.5mm headphone jack

Compared with the see-through display mode of Quest 2, which can only display black and white images, Quest Pro can be displayed in full-color and high-resolution images. At the same time, it can further create a mixed reality interactive experience combined with real-world images.

Another difference from Quest 2 is that Quest Pro integrates 10 sets of sensing element design, which not only can more accurately identify the position and orientation of the headset, but can also track changes in the user’s facial expression in real time, allowing users to In virtual reality, the digital avatar (avatar) can simultaneously present expressions such as smiling, raising eyebrows, and blinking eyes, so that when users interact with others in the form of avatars in virtual reality, in addition to increasing the communication effect through gestures, they can also directly Interpret the current mood with facial expressions.

▲Quest Pro

Compared with the previous control handle used for Quest 2, the Quest Touch Pro handheld controller updated with Quest Pro this time, in addition to canceling the ring design originally used to assist positioning, instead has a built-in 3 sets of camera lenses, and It is additionally equipped with a Snapdragon 662 processor to assist computing, thereby achieving more accurate hand motion detection, and also allowing hand dynamic tracking to reach a range of 360 degrees.

▲The updated Quest Touch Pro handheld controller with Quest Pro is more ergonomic to hold

▲It is more suitable for hand use

▲It is also equipped with a camera lens to assist in positioning effects, and is also equipped with a Snapdragon 662 processor to assist in computing, thereby achieving more accurate hand motion detection, and also allowing hand dynamic tracking to reach a range of 360 degrees

▲The pen tip accessory can be replaced through the bottom, and the controller can be used as a pen

▲It can be supplemented with the headset charger

The bottom of the new handheld controller can be replaced with a pen tip accessory, which can be used as a handwriting device in virtual reality, so as to correspond to a richer virtual reality interactive mode. In addition, the new handheld controller can also be used with the existing Quest 2, so as to correspond to more precise hand operation interaction.

Richer interactive experience

Since Quest Pro has made many upgrades to make the actual wearing experience easier, it will be able to cooperate with services such as Horizon Wolrds to interact with others through virtual reality.

In addition to the hand-held controller, the interactive mode can also be operated through gesture recognition. Compared with the gesture recognition of Quest 2, it can have a faster and more accurate operation response.

▲Corresponding to more accurate gesture recognition

As for the software part, not only can you download various application services and games through the Quest Store, but you can also obtain games or interactive content with a richer immersive experience through platforms such as Steam services when you connect to a PC device. Application services for Quest series devices.

Comparison with HTC VIVE XR Elite

For the hardware part, Quest Pro uses Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ processor, HTC VIVE XR Elite uses Snapdragon XR2 processor, and Meta claims that the hardware performance has been improved by 50%. use.

Quest Pro and HTC VIVE XR Elite both use thin lens design, which can correspond to better edge definition, but the visual resolution of Quest Pro is 1800 x 1920 per eye, and the visual resolution of HTC VIVE XR Elite is 1920 x 1920 x 1920, while the corresponding viewing angle of Quest Pro is 106 degrees, and the corresponding viewing angle of HTC VIVE XR Elite is 110 degrees, both of which support 90Hz screen refresh rate.

However, Quest Pro uses a mini LED display panel with higher brightness and up to 500 groups of dimming areas. Compared with HTC VIVE XR Elite, it has higher dynamic brightness performance. In most cases, it can have better visual performance of virtual reality images.

For users who wear glasses, Quest Pro will have more space for glasses, which is convenient for users to use while wearing glasses. Although HTC VIVE XR Elite provides diopter adjustment function, it can only be adjusted within a certain range. Adjustment, so it will obviously not be useful for users with higher degrees.

▲The overall wearing experience is better

Quest Pro itself supports eyeball and face tracking functions, while HTC VIVE XR Elite must rely on additional modules and accessories. Although the actual application ratio is not high at present, there may be more developments in the future, so the overall Quest Pro seems to be in the market. This has great advantages.

At the same time, using the handheld controller with Quest Pro additionally uses the Snapdragon 662 processor, which corresponds to more accurate motion recognition, and even supports 360-degree dynamic range tracking. Handwriting devices in virtual reality.

In addition, Quest Pro can obtain rich applications and game content through Quest Store, while HTC VIVE XR Elite mainly provides application services through Viveport, but mainly focuses on the enterprise business field.

price

Meta announced a few days ago to adjust the price of Quest Pro. In addition to the initial starting price of 1499.99 US dollars, it was adjusted to 1099.99 US dollars in January this year, and it was adjusted to 999.99 US dollars from March 5th.

It is expected that the Taiwan sales version will be officially launched on June 3, and the price including tax will start at US$1,049.99. The price of Quest 2 will start at US$419.99, also including tax.

