Will the Force be in Star Wars Outlaws?Mass gave us the best answer

Will the Force be in Star Wars Outlaws?Mass gave us the best answer

2023 is shaping up to be a pretty good year in terms of big releases, and events like the Summer Game Fest promise 2024 will be no less. Of the games to look forward to next year, few can beat the hype surrounding Star Wars Outlaws, initially unveiled at the Xbox showcase and then expanded at the Ubisoft Forward event.

Massive Entertainment‘s title will be the first open-world game in the Star Wars universe, which already entails exploring huge sections of planets and the spaces between them. But when it comes to Star Wars, it’s nearly impossible to separate it from “the energy that holds the galaxy together,” as Obi-Wan so aptly defines it in A New Hope. That is the Force.

During our Live Report from Los Angeles, we had the opportunity to interviewChadi El Zibaouiassociate director of Star Wars Outlaws andJohn Björling, associate narrative director for Star Wars Outlaws. .You can watch the interview below (with subtitles on if you want). It was at that point that we asked the developers if Outlaw would be here if the Force, lightsabers, and ultimately the great battle between the light side and the dark side were going to be here.

“I mean, the Force is everywhere, right?”

A somewhat obscure answer, but what we’ve drawn from it is that,Kay VessMust deal with these too, keep away from galactic crime syndicates and professional smugglers. There’s currently no firm release date for Star Wars Outlaws, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for more information on its development.

