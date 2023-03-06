Anne McCarthy

image source,Getty Images

Using the smart email program, the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant will prompt in time and even in advance, what to write in the next sentence and what words to use, so the time to send an email is much shorter than before, and it may be more literary, but , Are we gradually losing something because of being so cared for by AI?

Type a reply into Google’s Gmail, which you might assume from the start to read your mind, type the letter “tha,” and the rest of the sentence pops up, displayed in gray font on the screen. You press the Tab key and the sentence is auto-completed.

In the days when everything was simpler, you would spend precious seconds painstakingly typing “thanks a lot” or “sounds great” by hand, but now, email systems like Gmail can auto-complete sentences for you.

Behind this function is a kind of artificial intelligence (AI) called natural language processing, which understands and uses language more similar to humans than previous computer processing.

But while it helps shorten the time it takes to write an email, many people have mixed feelings about the autocomplete feature, called Smart Compose. Some find its ability to scan information and suggest appropriate responses “creepy.”

As machines begin to take over some of the work we do to message colleagues, friends, and loved ones, is it possible that in the process we are taking away something that is more important to us? Is it taking away our individuality and the joy of human interaction? Even, will this auto-completion technology change the way our brains work?

image source,Getty Images
image captiontext, Google's Gmail was one of the first major email providers to use artificial intelligence to predict what users might want to say when replying to a message

“Prediction is fundamental to perception and our connections to the world,” says Maria Geffen, who studies neuronal circuits for auditory perception and learning at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Our brains are constantly making predictions. For example, when someone speaks loudly over loud background noise, our brains predict what phrases are coming out of their mouths, even if we only hear part of the voice. More complex The same goes for cognitive processes, including making sentences.” See also Don't even want to change the machine! 47 smartphones including iPhone will no longer be supported by WhatsApp! Immediately check whether you have a mobile phone in your hand! -ePrice.HK

Writing—whether by hand or on a computer—involves the coordination of complex cognitive processes, including access to long-term memory, semantic systems, working memory, and planning.

But if we subcontract the job of forming words and sentences to machines, Geffen thinks it could have some profound effects on how our brains work.

“We’re now doing experiments that track the activity of neurons that represent sound in the brain over several days, and we’re finding that the same collection of neurons show different patterns of activity each day,” she said. “So it’s interesting to imagine a situation where predictions are performed by computer algorithms rather than our brains, and what this repeated experience might do to our interactions with the world.”

It is estimated that the world‘s 3.8 billion email users send 281 billion emails per day, which means that each of us receives an average of about 74 emails per day. Back in the days before the internet, we were lucky to get more than two or three letters a day, and most of them were bills.

So it’s no surprise that we might need a little help to lighten our load when dealing with the flood of information that comes our way. Technology that analyzes our writing habits to predict what words we are most likely to use next could reduce typing dozens of letters to just a click of a key.

Smart Compose is just one of many techniques that use artificial intelligence to predict what we might want to say. Most smartphones already have predictive text algorithms that, as we write, suggest words to use next based on what we’ve typed in the past. Applications that automatically complete words and sentences on desktop computer word processors are also starting to appear.

image source,Getty Images
image captiontext, Some worry that as children learn to rely on smart writing systems powered by artificial intelligence, their vocabulary and spelling may suffer

These techniques come on the heels of other attempts to relieve some of the heavy lifting from the typing task we all have to do.

Before Smart Compose, Gmail launched Smart Reply, which uses a similar approach to provide users with three short, selectable responses as “shortcuts” that can be selected with the click of a button. Search engines now commonly use autocomplete to suggest questions we might ask. Smartphones and web browsers also have autofill features that fill out online forms for us. See also With the Hogwarts Legacy video game, the doors of Harry Potter's wizarding school open

Of course there are benefits. For example, autocomplete can reduce cognitive load and the time it takes to fill out online forms. According to one study, it can even help you score lower airfares.

But even relatively simple features like autocorrect — the text-messaging aid first introduced on Microsoft Word in the 1990s and later ubiquitous on mobile phones — raise concerns about its detrimental effect on children’s writing skills.

It’s probably too early to do much research on the impact of more advanced technologies that automate word-forming tasks, but there are signs that they could change the way we use language.

A year-long study found that middle school students who used predictive text on their phones made more spelling mistakes than non-users, but college students who used a writing aid made fewer grammatical errors.

There is even some evidence that predictive text technologies may have a positive impact on the people who use them, said Clare Wood, a psychologist at Nottingham Trent University who led the study.

“We know that for adults, exposure to spelling mistakes can sometimes interfere with their memory of the correct spelling,” she said. “Therefore, auto-suggest features may help minimize the negative impact that misspelled words in text and other online communications can have on adults.”

image source,Getty Images

Auto-suggest features also have the potential to positively impact the grammatical structure of online communication.

Wood warns, though, that since these AI-powered systems rely on learning from our past input, it can also introduce errors.

“If it detects that an ungrammatical word occurs frequently together, that combination is reinforced,” she added.

But automatic cues can also affect what we want to say and how we say it. Computer scientists at Harvard University and Draper’s lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, have found that using an artificial intelligence-powered predictive text system can bias what people write.

This is because the machine learning algorithms used to train AI systems on massive data sets can pick up and amplify the biases contained in the data. Therefore, a predictive text system trained using text from positive online reviews may tend to suggest more positive words.

The researchers found that when people wrote about a restaurant, the text shortcuts people saw were biased to be more positive, and the resulting reviews tended to be more positive than the shortcut suggestions they saw negatively. See also In order to pursue the consistency of performance, Valve confirmed that Steam Deck will not launch a minor facelift upgrade version similar to PS4 Pro

“Predictive text systems are starting to provide longer, more coherent, and more contextually relevant suggestions than ever before,” said Ken Arnold, a research fellow at the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. “It’s exciting to think about how future predictive text systems can help people become more effective writers, but we also need transparency and accountability to prevent potentially biased or manipulative advice.”

image source,Getty Images
image captiontext, Google reveals it built filter into Smart Compose tech to prevent it from suggesting gender-based pronouns

Now that even eight-year-olds are using cell phones and may also use these automated features to send text messages and emails, it raises the question of what effect they might have on the development of the next generation’s minds.

“Most data on neuroplasticity comes from pediatric patient populations in which neuronal connections are rapidly forming,” says Chinwe Dryer, a physician practicing in Kansas. “As more and more young people use mobile phones, predictive text may also affect the formation and evolution of lexicons.”

Residents of Silicon Valley have been complaining — where much of the technology we use today was developed — that they don’t want their kids using screens a lot. The $38,000 (£29,000) Waldorf School of the Peninsula in Mountain View, California, which educates mostly the children of top Silicon Valley tech executives, tries to keep young students from using computers. The school pointed to surveys of teachers showing that computer use and texting impair students’ writing skills.

This is a view that many teachers everywhere agree with.

“Often, students who use autocorrect rely on it so much to figure out what they’re spelling a word that they don’t stop to see if it’s the correct word they want,” says Ohio State teacher Kate Heitkamp. Heitkamp) said. “If students don’t have basic spelling skills, autocorrect doesn’t seem to help because it gives them an incorrect word.”

Overreliance on this technological “crutch” could have long-term consequences for today’s children. A child’s vocabulary, even from an early age, can be an indicator of how “successful” they are later in life.

However, Wood said there was no indication that autosuggestion and predictive text technology had any effect on children’s literacy development.

“At the end of the day, the main advantage of this technology is that it increases the speed at which we can write online,” she said. “For kids who may be better at reading than spelling, auto-suggestion will facilitate their ability to communicate effectively online, opening the world of texting to younger cohorts or kids who may be struggling to learn traditionally.”

image source,Getty Images

But AI-assisted convenience could also have other long-term, lasting effects on the way people communicate with each other.

Google has revealed that it has built filters into its Smart Compose technology to prevent it from implying gender-based pronouns.

A research scientist at the company found that when he entered a sentence containing the word “investor,” the AI ​​tool assumed that the accompanying pronoun should be “he.” Likewise, AI technology assumes that “doctors” are men and “nurse” are women.

To avoid embarrassment, Google chose to remove gender pronouns from the system entirely.

In any case, our use of technology that can write for us is likely to increase. Now entire sports news articles may be written by artificial intelligence using data strings. Others are using the technology behind predictive text to write new forms of fictional literature.

Is it possible that something is missing from the language we love and use every day?