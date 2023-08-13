will use the same technologies as Intel

Following the announcement of Samsung’s 256TB and one Petabyte SSDs, the Korean giant also has some great news for the chip market. In particular, it seems that the Suwon company has decided which one Power Delivery technology use for its SoCs for the next few years, with a choice that could put it in direct competition with Intel.

According to WCCFTech reports, in fact, Samsung has adopted the backside power delivery as a power supply system for its new generation chips. The technologies of power delivery “from behind” allow in effect to reduce the area of ​​the chips (or to increase the number of transistors for the same size), to ensure better performance and, in addition, to improve the energy efficiency of the component.

Samsung calls its technology of power delivery Backside Power Delivery Network, o BSPDN. The technology was officially unveiled at the VLSI Symposium of the past few days, which was held in Japan. In this case we speak of network because the structure built by Samsung aims to guarantee an adequate voltage to the chips in the most efficient way possible, further improving the specifications of the systems of power delivery “from behind”.

Unfortunately, the BSPDN technology has not yet been adopted from Samsung Foundries, which means it will be several years before we see chips using it on the market. In the meantime, however, the same system is also being implemented by Intel (which calls it PowerVia): together with the new Intel 20A and 18A nodes, the backside power delivery could be one small revolution for hi-tech within the next few years, guaranteeing an unparalleled increase in performance and further miniaturization of the chips.

Samsung, in fact, has already confirmed that it has reduced chip area by 15%. using BSPDN technology, also improving its energy efficiency by 9.2%. There is currently no official information on the percentage increase in terms of performance guaranteed by the systems backside power delivery of the South Korean giant.

