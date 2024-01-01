Home » will we have to say goodbye to backups on Google Drive?
will we have to say goodbye to backups on Google Drive?

Just over two months have passed since the announcement that WhatsApp would occupy space on Google Drive starting from 2024: a move that will have a huge impact on the everyday use of millions of users.

The new year has now arrived, but what should we expect in this sense? The new measures they should come into force by the first half of 2024but Android users will receive a notification 30 days in advance, so that they can organize themselves and possibly act accordingly by saving their data to reduce the space occupied on Google Drive.

We remember, in fact, that the Free Google Drive accounts offer 15GB of space, which can be expanded through various Google One subscription plans. This move by Meta can also be traced back, but not only, to the need to get even with Apple users, who are less “lucky” from this point of view, since they have just 5 GB of free space on the Apple cloud.

If you don’t intend to take up your precious space on the BigG cloud with WhatsApp data, the best option remains that of a local backup, which you can generate from your smartphone and subsequently move to your PC or to a storage device of your preference.

