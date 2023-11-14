Will Your iPhone Still Be Compatible with iOS 18? Check Here!

Are you an iPhone enthusiast living in Cuba or anywhere around the world? If so, it’s crucial to know if your beloved device will remain compatible with the upcoming Apple operating system, iOS 18. Apple regularly updates its devices, but as technology advances, some older models become incompatible. For example, the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus did not support iOS 17.

Expected to be released in September next year, iOS 18 promises to bring improvements in Artificial Intelligence and bug fixes. While there’s no official confirmation of which iPhones will support the new operating system, reputable sources like Spanish media La Vanguardia have made estimates based on Apple’s history.

According to these estimates, the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max are unlikely to be compatible with iOS 18. However, Apple has been known to change its plans, maintaining compatibility with some devices. Earlier, the iPhone X’s exclusion from iOS 17 was due to its 10-nanometer A11 Bionic processor.

It’s essential to note that iPhones not supported by the new updates will still receive security updates. So, while they may miss out on the new features, they won’t become entirely obsolete. Stay tuned for more updates as the release of iOS 18 approaches.

