Will your Xiaomi smartphone receive MIUI 15? Leaked preliminary list

Following the first signs regarding the possible novelties of MIUI 15, the rumors continue regarding Xiaomi’s future software customization. In fact, a can has been posted online preliminary list of smartphones that will receive MIUI 15.

In this regard, as also reported by Gizchina and Xiaomimiui, at the end of June 2023 an alleged list of devices that will be compatible with the next “big version” of Xiaomi’s software customization was leaked on the Web, the announcement of which would be scheduled for mid-November 2023. Below you can find the details of what transpired online.

Xiaomi smartphones that should receive MIUI 15

Xiaomi Mi 10;

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro;

Xiaomi Mi 10S;

Xiaomi Mi 10T;

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro;

Redmi K30S;

Redmi K30 Pro;

Redmi Note 10;

Redmi Note 10 Lite;

Redmi 10 Power;

Redmi 10C;

Redmi 10A;

Redmi 10 India;

Redmi Note 9 Pro;

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max;

Redmi Note 9S;

Redmi A1;

Redmi A1 Plus;

POCO C40;

POCO C50;

POCO F2 Pro;

POCO X3;

POCO X3 NFC;

Serie Xiaomi 13/12/Mi 11;

Gamma Redmi Note 12;

Serie POCO X5;

Gamma POCO F5;

Redmi K60.

Note that for now there has been no official announcement by Xiaomi, therefore the rumors spread by the aforementioned sources must be taken with the necessary pliers. However, this preliminary list could provide you with the first details on which smartphones could be involved, although it is clearly better to wait for official indications to clarify any doubts.

