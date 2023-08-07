William Friedkin, the director of The Exorcist dies…

William Friedkinthe cult director known for unforgettable works such as “The violent arm of the law” and “The exorcist”, died today at the age of 87. His eclectic and innovative career has left an indelible mark on the film industryearning a prominent place in the history of cinema.

Celebrated for his technical mastery, Friedkin has also demonstrated a great ability to handle complex and controversial subjects with depth and sensitivity. His “The Violent Arm of the Law” from 1971 received critical acclaim and demonstrated his talent for creating tension and drama through a story of corruption and justice in the police world. The film earned him the Oscar for best director in 1972.

However, it is with “The Exorcist” 1973 Friedkin reached the pinnacle of success. The film, based on the novel by William Peter Blatty, became an icon of the horror genre. His ability to create a haunting atmosphere and compelling storytelling have made “The Exorcist” an influence on filmmakers across all genres.

The director continued to demonstrate his versatility through projects ranging from thrillers to legal dramas. In 2013, Friedkin received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival.

He should have participated in the next edition of the Venice Film Festival with his latest film, “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial”. The project, based on the play by Herman Wouk, saw Friedkin collaborate with notable actors such as Kiefer Sutherland e Jason Clarke.

The film will debut in September in Venice. And we are certain that the Lido Exhibition will pay homage to this great figure of international cinema.