“Willis Gibson, the 13-year-old boy who became the first human being to beat Tetris” | Daily List

An American teenager has made history by becoming the first human being to beat the classic computer game Tetris, a feat previously only achieved by artificial intelligence. Willis Gibson, 13, known as “blue scuti,” managed to reach the “death screen” of the game, while other players followed his progress online.

In a video posted to YouTube that lasted over 40 minutes, Willis can be heard shouting “Oh my God!” towards the end and saying “I can’t feel my fingers” after his extraordinary achievement.

The brainchild of a Soviet software engineer, Tetris is a simple but highly addictive game where players must manipulate falling blocks of different shapes to fit them together and create solid lines inside a box. The pieces fall faster as the player progresses through the levels, with level 29 believed to be the end of the game.

However, on December 21, Willis was at level 157 when he placed a piece that made a line of blocks disappear and froze the game, marking the first time a human had managed to finish Tetris.

Tetris CEO Maya Rogers joined the celebrations, calling it an extraordinary achievement and a feat that defies all preconceived limits of the legendary game. This incredible accomplishment comes ahead of the video game’s 40th anniversary in 2024.

