Win Amazon vouchers and get bonuses • NerdsHeaven

by admin
Vodafone Germany recently launched a customer referral campaign where advertisers receive bonuses and have the opportunity to win Amazon vouchers. This promotion runs from April 26th to May 23rd, 2023.

Vodafone customer referral campaign

The possible gains

As part of this campaign, participants can win various Amazon vouchers:

  • 1x 500 Euro Amazon coupon code
  • 9x 250 Euro Amazon coupon code

The grand prize winner, the person with the most successful referrals, will receive a €500 Amazon voucher code. The remaining nine winners will be chosen at random and will each receive a €250 Amazon voucher code. All winners will be contacted by email from partner Aklamio after the end of the promotional period.

All information about participation

All advertisers who carried out a refer-a-friend campaign during the campaign period that led to an order for one of the participating products via vodafone.de orheimplus.vodafone.de are eligible to participate. Eligible Products are any Products listed on Vodafone’s referral page. The date of receipt of the customer’s order is decisive for eligibility to participate.

Up to €210 as a bonus – the details

In addition to the Amazon vouchers, both the advertiser and the advertiser receive a bonus. The referrer receives 70% and the referee 30% of the premium. The exact amount of the bonuses can be up to 210€ (e.g. in the field of mobile communications) be and can be viewed on the Vodafone website.

The award will be paid out in the form of “cash” which will be transferred by the partner Aklamio to the winner’s checking account. Aklamio’s terms and conditions apply.

The registration

In order to participate in the Promotion, both the Referrer and the Referred must register with Aklamio. After registration, the advertiser receives a link, which he passes on to the advertiser. After the referred person has opened this link and placed their order, they will also receive an e-mail to register with Aklamio.

The customer referral campaign is open to everyone, regardless of whether they are already Vodafone customers or not.

The Vodafone campaign offers an opportunity to receive bonuses and win Amazon vouchers simply by telling your friends, family or acquaintances about Vodafone if they are interested in one of the available tariffs anyway.

