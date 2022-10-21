In just five short weeks, the studio behind Burnout and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, among others, it’s time for the next installment in EA’s beloved, long-running super-popular racing series, and given how little we still know about the game, we Gamereactor took the opportunity to simply call the studio via Zoom and ask Cridine’s creative director Kieran Crimmins some curious questions about “unbound”.

Game Reactor: Tell us more about Need for Speed ​​Unbound?

Crimmins: This is what we at Cridine think is the closest thing to a full-fledged street racing fantasy, like you are in game form today, we want you as a player to experience your innermost street racing through a game saturated with personality fantasy. Here you will be able to bet big, win big, but lose everything you fought and scratched together. The stakes are as big as you choose, and for those who dare to take the plunge, everything can be at risk – and always has been. We chose to focus on individuality, emphasizing your own character and style, which means that as a player, you can create your own car in a number of ways, with your own look and driving abilities.

Kind of like Need for Speed: Underground?

sure. It’s a new game on its own, but I don’t think we’d be developing it the way we are without Need for Speed ​​Dungeons, one of my personal favorite games of all time. We take a lot of inspiration from underground racing, and while the street racing culture has changed over the last 20 years, I think we’ve built that culture well, and the DNA of the underground is definitely there.

How did you achieve the game’s original mix of cartoony objects, cel-shadeding and realism?

It all started with us clearing a wall in our office, then we started with hundreds of pictures of streetcars, graffiti, street art, murals and everything in between, and as our first ballpark grew, We started mixing these objects more and more to create a visual experience unlike any other game in the Need for Speed ​​series. We also took a lot of inspiration from Need for Speed: Dungeons, which had an absolutely incredible aesthetic at the time, and managed to discover the hottest and coolest things in the street racing world at the time. Today, as I said, things have changed, what was Fast and Furious in the early 2000s is completely different now lol, but I think we’ve found a style that partially fits our gameplay, but It also feels right once you drive. A fun aspect of cartoon street art and vignettes we mix with photoreal cars and the city itself, we start with very little, the more we put in the better everything looks and feels like play the better. I think that surprised a lot of people on our team, and that’s how a lot of game development works, you can test and try it out. Be sensitive to the process itself.

Given that the characters are “cartoon”, have you thought about making this town in the same style?

No, one thing we totally agreed on and were super sure about from the start was that Need for Speed ​​had to contain the illusion of the real world, and all the wonderful cars we included had to look like real cars. That’s our speed requirement.

If I understand correctly, unbounded is “open world“?

absolute! The game world is large, fully open, or initially partially locked, but it only takes a pathetic hour and you, as a player, have access to the entire game world. We also have a whole new game structure in this game compared to all other Need for Speed ​​games, new stories with powerful, memorable characters, daily cycles and your choices as a player all matter. Bet yourself, take risks, win big or lose everything. There’s a dynamic in the setting that I believe the game series has lacked recently.

Sure, you’ve worked with Frostbite, but is the car’s physics and driving feel new or adapted from the Heat?

We built Frozen with new car physics to create a whole new driving experience. In fact, we started by creating the most realistically accurate and detailed car behavior system ever created by EA, then added various assistance systems to find the right balance between weight, speed and a smooth, easy-to-handle car feel. We wanted it to be easy to pick up, but hard to really master, like any really good arcade racing game.

Thanks to Standard and Crimings for talking to us. Need for Speed ​​Unbound will debut on December 2, 2022 on PC, PS5 and Xbox series consoles. Be sure to check out the trailer below.