Win iPhone, gaming PC, Samsung smartphones and more!

We’re celebrating a quarter of a century GIGA! And with we we think so too you, because you can win some fantastic prizes worth over 7,000 euros – including an iPhone, Samsung smartphones, an e-scooter and a full-fledged gaming PC! What do you have to do for it? Tell us your story.

Update am 22.07.2023: The competition is closed! Winners will be notified shortly via email and announced here in this article.

What’s up for grabs?

Together with our partners we have exquisite prices worth more than 7,000 euros organised, which, despite the midsummer temperatures, should cause one or the other Christmas sparkle in the eyes of the lucky winners. That’s what it’s about:

1× gaming PC from Medion

Gaming, but cool – that’s what the Medion Engineer X20 makes possible. (Image source: Medion)

The promises gaming pleasure in a class of its own Medion Gaming-PC Engineer X20 (MD34800). A water-cooled Intel Core i7-12700, an Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 LHR with 8 GB VRAM, 32 GB RAM and a 1 TB SSD are in an RGB-illuminated housing. The prize worth 1,600 euros is donated by Aldi, thank you!

1× iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently the best Apple smartphone (Image source: Apple)

The currently best iPhone in XL format. Mega camera, endless performance and the perfect embedding in the Apple ecosystem make that possible iPhone 14 Pro Max one of the best smartphones ever. The prize, an iPhone 14 Pro Max in Space Black with 128 GB of storage, has a value of 1,450 euros and is donated by CommunicationAds, thank you very much!

1× Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is not only used as a digital notepad (Image source: GIGA)

Samsung’s smartphone flagship is an absolute powerhouse for people who not only consume but also create. In addition to top specifications and a fantastic camera, the S Pen is a highlight of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – a stylus that you can use to draw, mark and cut content, enter text by handwriting and even control the camera remotely. The S23 Ultra with 8/256 GB in black worth 1,400 euros is provided by Drillisch – thanks for that!

1× Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro

Power storage for at home and on the go: The Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro stores up to 1000 Wh. (Image source: Jackery)

Whether for camping, as an emergency power storage unit for the home or as a simple way to produce solar power: the portable power station Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro offers a capacity of 1,000 Wh, outputs 1000 W (peak 2000 W) and, in addition to USB ports, even has two Schuko plugs for normal household appliances – a reliable companion for all energy-conscious people. The prize worth 1,300 euros is donated by Jackery. Thanks very much!

1× Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Elegant and powerful: The Galaxy Z Flip4. (Image source: Samsung)

Whether as an everyday companion or fashion accessory – Samsung’s clamshell smartphones are not only technically outstanding, they also have style. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 When folded, it is an almost square eye-catcher; when opened, it is a fully-fledged, state-of-the-art smartphone. But even a quick glance at the external display is enough to have all the important information at hand. The Galaxy Z Flip4, here with 8/128 GB in the color Bora Purple, has a value of 720 euros and is provided by Samsung, thanks!

1× Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S

Nimble e-scooter for the city: the Mi Scooter 1s from Xiaomi takes you from A to B at lightning speed (Image source: Xiaomi)

Driving through the city with electric acceleration – what could be nicer? Well, the same with that Mi Electric Scooter 1S to do by Xiaomi. It can be folded up, has a top speed of 20 km/h, a range of 30 km and is even street legal in Germany – you only have to take care of the insurance yourself. The prize is worth around 430 euros and is donated by o2 and CommunicationAds – thank you!

2× Samsung 990 PRO NVMe (1 TB)

Perfect for PC and PS5: The Samsung SSD 990 PRO offers a lot of speed (Image source: Samsung)

Whether in the PC or the PS5 – with the Samsung 990 PRO you are on the safe side in terms of performance. With read speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,900 MB/s, the 990 PRO is the fastest Gen 4 consumer SSD ever. The prizes, each worth 110 euros, are donated by Samsung – thank you very much!

What should I do?

To have a chance at one of the prizes, you have to answer one question: We want to know which one is yours Highlight from 25 years of tech and gaming is. Is there a product that you are particularly excited about, a game that has had a strong influence on you? Click on the button for the competition form, write us 1 or 2 sentences and enter your data, then you will be entered into the raffle.

The competition is closed.

What to pay attention to?

Here are the full competition terms and conditions. The most important:

The sweepstakes is July 3rd until July 21, 2023, 11:59 p.m. Unfortunately, later entries cannot participate. Participation is only possible if you of legal age are and in Germany lives. Employees of Ströer Media Brands and relatives are excluded from participation.Please play fair! Submissions by bots, multiple submissions and meaningless answers to the competition question will lead to disqualification. We reserve the right to publish your submissions including your first name. We need your address for any prize shipment. All of you specified data will only be used for the purpose of the competition and deleted after the competition.Cash payment of the prize is not possible. The legal process is excluded.

