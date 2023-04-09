The Easter bunny doesn’t hop past TechnikNews either. To sweeten your party even more, you can win a Teufel BOOMSTER in the exclusive Fabio Wibmer Edition. The participation is very easy.

Tired of losing the egg picking, not finding Easter nests and eggs? we understand. That’s why we’re giving away the bassy and portable BOOMSTER speaker in cooperation with Teufel. This is your perfect companion for long summer nights and extensive parties. But we’re adding one more thing: we have a limited edition up for grabs, designed by extreme mountain biker Fabio Wibmer. So go ahead, join! At this point a big thank you to Teufel for the good Easter bunny.

Unique, but not nice: The Teufel BOOMSTER at a glance

With the BOOMSTER from Teufel you will definitely run out of breath beforehand – with a running time of up to 18 hours, it is your perfect companion for beer pong in the garage, the next stunts in the skate park or at the next cozy meeting with friends. Whether indoors or outdoors – even in the rain: With the robust, insensitive housing with protection against water jets (IPX5), the BOOMSTER is suitable for all activities.

You can play bass beats using Bluetooth 5.0 and a Spotify & Co. jack, as well as digital radio DAB+ or FM, with automatic station search and assignable buttons so that you always start straight away with your favorite station. You can also easily use the BOOMSTER as a power bank for your smartphone. Powerful sound is guaranteed with the closed 2.1 stereo system, consisting of 2 tweeters, 2 mid-range speakers and a subwoofer integrated in the middle.

Teufel BOOMSTER competition: Participate now

If you are looking for a new speaker for indoor and outdoor use at Easter, you don’t need to spend any money with us: You can now win the persistent devil BOOMSTER from us.

The participation is very easy. Except for the entry in our competition form, no further tasks are mandatory. Tweeting a message or following TechnikNews on Twitter, YouTube or Instagram increase the chance of winning. Please also leave us a comment under this article, what you would do with the BOOMSTER or who you would like to make happy with it. Don’t forget to enter your correct email address, this is the only way we can contact you if you win.

Summary:

Enter your name and email address in the form optional: complete additional tasks in the form (follow TechnikNews on social media, comment on articles) for an extra ticket in the prize pot

At this point we refer to our conditions of participation and our privacy policy. Participation in this competition is possible from April 9th, 2023, 3:00 p.m. to April 18th, 2023, 11:59 p.m. We will draw the winner on the evening of April 19th, 2023 and will then inform you by email about a win.

In this competition we process personal data such as the name and e-mail address of the participant. This data will only be used to determine the winner and is therefore absolutely necessary. We would like to point out that all personal data of the participant will not be passed on to third parties without their consent, nor will they be allowed to use them. An exception is Rafflecopter/Metric Feet LLC, the company commissioned to carry out the competition, which must collect, store and use the data for the purpose of conducting the competition.

More information on data protection at TechnikNews.

