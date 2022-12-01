Home Technology Win11 22H2 once again exposed a new bug: IME editor will cause related applications to freeze | XFastest News
Technology

Win11 22H2 once again exposed a new bug: IME editor will cause related applications to freeze | XFastest News

by admin
Win11 22H2 once again exposed a new bug: IME editor will cause related applications to freeze | XFastest News

Recently, Microsoft updated the official Win11 health document, marking the new bugs currently found in Win11 22H2.

According to the documentation, currently in Win11 22H2, when the user changes the IME (input method editor) input mode, it may cause the application to freeze unexpectedly.

It is reported that the bug does not affect users who use the initial version of Win10 or Win11, and if the user only uses English or other languages ​​​​with Latin or Cyrillic letters, they will not encounter this problem.

However, for users of East Asian languages ​​such as Chinese, due to the large number of characters, it is inevitable to use IME to process and interpret language characters that are difficult to express on standard QWERTY keyboards, and are more susceptible to the bug.

If users encounter this bug in use, they can temporarily alleviate the problem by installing the latest KB5020044 update patch.

In addition, users can also choose to modify the input mode through the IME icon in the taskbar, which will not trigger the bug.
1.png

source

Further reading:

See also  He asked for a "delivery" high-CP value mobile phone with good battery life and good battery life. Netizens pointed out that this key is important | Mobile Communication | Digital

You may also like

The crypto world in the field to recover...

KKBOX REWIND 2022 Annual Review Function Launched Simultaneously...

Lavazza or Elon Musk?

Google doodle welcomes the 82nd birthday of Jerry...

Tätertyp, the horror of “copyright”

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Gives Fans Everything They...

The project becomes faster with the digital twin...

The old Apple Watch is no longer guaranteed...

Tätertyp, the horror of “copyright”

KKBOX REWIND 2022 Annual Review Function Launched Simultaneously...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy