Recently, Microsoft updated the official Win11 health document, marking the new bugs currently found in Win11 22H2.



According to the documentation, currently in Win11 22H2, when the user changes the IME (input method editor) input mode, it may cause the application to freeze unexpectedly.

It is reported that the bug does not affect users who use the initial version of Win10 or Win11, and if the user only uses English or other languages ​​​​with Latin or Cyrillic letters, they will not encounter this problem.

However, for users of East Asian languages ​​such as Chinese, due to the large number of characters, it is inevitable to use IME to process and interpret language characters that are difficult to express on standard QWERTY keyboards, and are more susceptible to the bug.

If users encounter this bug in use, they can temporarily alleviate the problem by installing the latest KB5020044 update patch.

In addition, users can also choose to modify the input mode through the IME icon in the taskbar, which will not trigger the bug.



