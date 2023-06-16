Home » Win11 new file manager cut off some functions! Microsoft: Not commonly used by mass users | XFastest News
Recently, Microsoft released the Build 23481 preview update to users of the Win11 Dev test channel.

Some users found that after this update, Microsoft removed some of the classic functions on the new file manager of Win11.

Microsoft said that the removal of these features was made because most users do not use them frequently, so they made adjustments.

It is reported that the functions removed by Microsoft this time are as follows:

– hide folder merge conflicts

– Always show icons, never thumbnails

– Show file icons on thumbnails

– Show file type info on folder prompt

– Hide protected OS files

– show drive letter

– Display popup descriptions for folders and desktop items

– Display encrypted or compressed NTFS files in color

– Use the share wizard

It should be noted that if users need these functions, they can also restore them by modifying the registry, but the official did not inform the specific entries that need to be modified.

