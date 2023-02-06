As we all know, Win11 has been riddled with bugs since its birth, and there are often various strange and confusing problems.

Recently, many users reported that they encountered the problem that Win11 could not install the January KB5022360 update normally, and 0x800f0831 error occurred.

According to user feedback, his HP laptop cannot install the latest update normally, and an error message will pop up during the upgrade:

2023-01 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5022303), resulting in 0x800f0988 error

Other users also said that they tried to install the update many times, but the 0x800f0988 error occurred, and even after a series of operations such as restarting, logging out, closing, and clearing the cache, the problem still existed.

At present, Microsoft has not responded to this issue, but some users suspect that this may be an “old problem” of Win11.

In fact, similar problems have appeared in the system updates from December to August before, and some users even encountered the situation that the device restarted in a loop.



