Win11 revolutionary new changes are coming! 31 years of NTFS replaced: ReFS will become the default file system | XFastest News

The vice president of Microsoft revealed that the Win11 kernel is being rewritten based on Rust, partially replacing the previous C++ programming language.

It seems that this is just one of the important contents of the Win11 transformation plan. Another big change is that ReFS is accelerating to replace NTFS as the default file system.

As early as this year’s Win11 Build 25276, it brought support for the ReFS file system, because Microsoft issued ISO at that time, and some careful developers found that this version of Win11 image can be deployed and installed on the ReFS disk.

The so-called Resilient File System is the Resilient File System, which was released on Windows Server 2012. NTFS is the abbreviation of New Technology File System, which was developed in 1992. It is also the default file system for systems such as Win10/11 including many large-capacity storage devices.

ReFS is compatible with NTFS in most cases, but it has more advantages in data integrity, data recovery, and handling large volumes/storage pools. In addition, NTFS supports up to 256TB, while ReFS can reach 35PB.

Of course, ReFS still has some features that need to be improved before it can catch up with NTFS, such as system compression, encryption, disk quota management, and removable media support.

