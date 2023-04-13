Home Technology Wind energy: No sign of green tech boom at Nordex
Wind energy: No sign of green tech boom at Nordex

Demand for Nordex wind turbines fell slightly in the first quarter. From January to March there were orders for 177 wind turbines with a total output of around one megawatt, the company announced today in Hamburg.

Customers are primarily opting for more powerful systems. In the same period a year ago, 229 turbines with a total output of just under 1.2 megawatts had been ordered.

780,000 to 900,000 euros per megawatt

The average selling price recently rose from 780,000 to 900,000 euros per megawatt. Nordex CEO José Luis Blanco reported good demand from the Baltic States.

