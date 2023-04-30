Home » Wind-photovoltaic-hybrid system in Rostock at the start
Technology

Wind-photovoltaic-hybrid system in Rostock at the start

by admin
Wind-photovoltaic-hybrid system in Rostock at the start

The first wind-photovoltaic hybrid system in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania was inaugurated yesterday in Rostock as part of the Day of Renewable Energies. The combination of wind and solar energy at one location should increase efficiency and ensure better security of supply, said Energy Minister Reinhard Meyer.

Greentech hybrid wind-solar system

As part of the day of action in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, 43 actions from the fields of renewable energies, energy efficiency, hydrogen, climate protection and electromobility were presented nationwide.

Companies, interest groups and institutions presented systems, projects, initiatives and ideas.
The day is important to promote more regional value creation through renewable energies in the country, said Meyer.

Connection of wind and solar energy at one location

As part of the day of action, Economics and Energy Minister Reinhard Meyer officially inaugurated the first wind-photovoltaic hybrid system in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

For the project, WIND-projekt Ingenieur- und Projektentwicklungsgesellschaft mbH and partners expanded an existing wind turbine in Rostock with a 750 kilowatt-peak (kWp) photovoltaic system.

“The combination of wind and solar energy at one location combined with the use of a shared infrastructure is a step in the right direction for security of supply. Above all, the potential of existing areas for renewable energies can be used efficiently,” said Meyer.

VIDEO to Renewable Energy Day in MV


Source: NDR

See also  E-learning and digital learning: methods

You may also like

Google Pixel 7a sparks in the first benchmark:...

Starfield marketing kicks off with Lucozade partnership

IBM WebSphere Application Server: Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified...

AYANEO announced that it will launch two new...

Best Selling Bluetooth Speaker is Amazon Best Seller

Spend a small amount of money to upgrade...

Test: Comica Vimo C2 Wireless Lavalier Mikrofon mit...

Logitech Combo Touch and SlimFolio Keyboard Case Move...

Make an emergency call on your smartphone if...

Light that fire, with its last embers! “Machine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy