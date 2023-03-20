After the fire in a large wind turbine with damage in the millions in the district of Rostock, the police are investigating on suspicion of negligent arson. According to initial findings, before the fire on March 15, there was still work to be done in the nacelle area of ​​​​the approximately 120-meter-high tower, as a police spokesman said on Monday.

The fire expert’s investigation, which the public prosecutor ordered, will be delayed a little longer. The huge wind turbine in the Hohen Luckow park near Wokrent caught fire in the upper part, where the gondola and engine room were affected.

The fire brigade could not do anything because of the height and let the fire burn out. The operator had estimated the damage to the approximately ten-year-old system at 1.5 million euros.

The wind turbine is still standing with the propeller blades. However, it is unclear how stable the tower still is. The weight of the rotor, nacelle and top part of the tower is 210 tons.

In such cases, a structural engineer must first examine how stable and safe the tower is to climb before an expert is allowed to go up. The wind farm is located about 500 meters south of the 20 freeway.

