Concerns about power outages and skyrocketing energy costs have led to a veritable run on solar systems and power storage in recent months. In addition to large photovoltaic systems, mobile solar generators (theme world Powerstation) and inexpensive balcony power plants (guide) are primarily in demand. The selection of products in the field of alternative energy generation offers even more solutions. One of them are small wind turbines that generate electricity from wind energy. Inexpensive models from China are available from around 160 euros.

We took a closer look at compact wind turbines, tested a cheap example and explain why photovoltaics is the much better solution.

Offers



Compact wind turbines, consisting of a wind turbine and an inverter/inverter, are available from dealers and sales platforms for a few hundred euros. The large variety of manufacturers is striking – all of whom offer the same products. Apart from the color and shape of the wind turbines, only the inverters supplied and the performance information often differ. A rogue who thinks evil of it.

There are basically three different designs. In addition to the classic windmill shape, as known from commercial systems, there are rounded windmills and windmills with a vertical structure.

Here are some examples, based on what Banggood has to offer, which provided us with our test model:

Classic 12/24 volt wind turbine with up to 200 watts for 156 euros

Classic 12/24/48 volt wind turbine with up to 800 watts for 174 euros

Windmill 12/24 volts with up to 400 watts for 184 euros

Windmill 12/24 volts with up to 1000 watts for 197 euros

Vertical wind turbine 12/24/48 volts with up to 200 W for 275 euros

Vertical wind turbine 12/24/48 volts with up to 300 W for 266 euros

The inverters required for the conversion cost 16 to 55 euros there, depending on the equipment and performance. Numerous other variants of wind turbines, windmills and inverters are available from Amazon, Aliexpress, Banggood, Ebay. Ultimately, these are mostly identical devices that are only sold under different names.

practical experience



First of all – the topic of wind turbines for your own home grabbed us immediately. Especially after the positive experiences with the first balcony power plant in the test and the many individual tests of power stations and photovoltaic panels, we really wanted to test the possibilities of generating electricity. After all our initial euphoria, however, all that remains after the tests is disillusionment and the realization that mini wind turbines for a few hundred euros are useless in almost all cases.

The reason for this is the far too low efficiency of cheap wind turbines. Apart from the fact that the systems can only produce a very limited performance due to their small size, this effect is magnified by the use of cheap and sometimes inferior components. Various forum reports and videos in which the devices are disassembled show, for example, that copper cables are often used instead of copper-coated cables. This reduces efficiency and means that the devices do not even provide a fraction of the specified performance.

Our test device, a windmill with 12/24 volts and a maximum output of allegedly up to 400 watts and a suitable inverter, is available for around 184 euros at Banggood. The package includes a very rough, but at least illustrated manual, the basic wind turbine unit with motor and rotor mounting plate, a bag with screws and two metal plates, nuts and Allen key, as well as five plastic rotor blades and a small inverter without any labeling.

The assembly of the white windmill with a diameter of about 90 centimeters is unproblematic. The five blades are placed on the rotor base plate, secured with a metal washer and then screwed tight with two screws each. Now it’s time to assemble the wind turbine. Actually, we had intended the roof of our house for this. For the first technical tests, however, we make do with an emergency solution and attach the wind turbine to a short mast in an umbrella stand in the garden. After connecting the three cables to the inverter, we wait for the wind and pull out the multimeter.

After the wind turbine is in a windy spot on a slope by Bavarian standards, the blades soon begin to turn, even with the slightest movement of air. However, hardly anything happens on the multimeter. So we help by hand and accelerate the wind turbine to a decent speed – for the part to turn like this, it needs strong to hurricane-force wind – the multimeter still shows a maximum of 4.5 to 5.6 volts. We initially suspect improper wiring and check everything again. Unfortunately, since nothing changes here, we dismantle the wings and accelerate the axis of rotation with our cordless screwdriver. Even at maximum speed, just under 7.5 volts come out of the inverter. Apart from the fact that there would almost have to be a storm for such numbers of revolutions – that’s not even enough to charge our battery.

So it’s time to research and we’ll check what experiences other users have had. The results here are similar and very sobering. The wind turbine advertised with up to 400 watts does not even come close to what the manufacturer promises in practice, even under significantly better conditions. A user who had his windmill mounted on the roof of his house during several hurricanes was able to achieve a yield of just 350 to 400 Wh after a total of four weeks. For better understanding: This is what we achieve with our 75-watt panel on an average sunny day. Even with a few cloudy days, there would be significantly more on the credit side after about a month.

In other tests with similar miniature wind turbines, the results are comparable. Even with tuning measures, really high mounting masts and high-priced wind power inverters, the current yield remains low below ground. The result is due to the combination of low yield and high conversion losses. Mobile solar panels or balcony power plants already offer a multiple of performance here. With a 100 watt panel, one speaks of an average yield of around 500 watt hours on a sunny day. Even on cloudy days, balcony power plants with a rated output of 800 watts and more quickly accumulate a few watt hours.

Even if the purchased budget wind turbines offer enough power to charge batteries – the yield bears no relation to the investment. Even a stable and sufficiently high mast would clearly exceed the costs of the wind turbine and inverter. The only sensible reason for using it would be a special geological location with very little to no direct sunlight and a lot of wind at the same time. Then, but only then, could the wind power plant prevail over the solar system.

alternatives



If you want to reduce your electricity bill or produce your own electricity for an island solution, for example in the gazebo, you should turn to photovoltaics. Here, too, one must not set one’s expectations too high in order not to be disappointed. In any case, the costs in relation to the yield are significantly lower than with wind power.

Photovoltaic systems only achieve the specified performance data under ideal conditions and these cannot be found in reality. In practice, installation and alignment angles, shadows from other objects, weather conditions, cable lengths and numerous other factors affect the actual power yield. Nevertheless, thanks to the increased efficiency of the panels in recent years and the slowly falling prices again at the same time, the acquisition costs of a balcony power plant are amortized within two to four years. From then on, the electricity bill goes down with every minute of sunshine. More information about generating electricity in the garden and on the balcony can be found in the guidebook balcony power plants from 500 euros: Buy, plug in and save immediately.

Mobile solar generators (theme world Powerstation) with corresponding panels are significantly more expensive than permanently installed balcony power plants, but here too the costs and the possible yield are in a completely different relationship than is the case with wind power plants.

A clear example of this is the recently tested model Anker Solix (test report) for 600 euros. The great advantage of this solution is its flexible use. It is charged via solar panel, cigarette lighter or socket. In addition to 12 volt outputs, there are USB with PD and 230 volt outputs with a classic Schuko socket. Equipped in this way, the power stations are suitable both as an isolated solution as a mobile power source and for emergency power supply. If you want to save here, rely on flexible panels instead of foldable ones. This takes up some space, but the costs are significantly lower. If you use the power storage as an isolated solution, you can also use conventional, rigid panels with a frame. With a little patience, charging in the car will also work. The quickest way is to use the socket – at least for devices with a quick charging function.

Last year, mobile power storage units cost one to two euros per watt hour, but the costs for some models have now halved. Good examples are the strong Fossibot F2400 (test report) or the branded device Ecoflow Delta 2 (test report), which now costs less than 800 euros. Last year Ecoflow asked for 1300 euros.

Conclusion

