It has been 7 years since Windows 10 was launched, and it still maintains a very high popularity. However, Microsoft has finally stopped selling some Windows 10 download products recently, and various updates and support will continue to be provided until 2025.



On the official Windows 10 webpage, Microsoft announced that the download version of Windows 10 Pro and Home will stop selling after January 31. Windows 10 will continue to receive security updates until October 14, 2025. As for the physical version, it is not affected.

Windows 10 still had a 65% market share in December last year, compared to only 28% for Windows 11, which was launched more than a year ago. One of the reasons is probably that Windows 11 has high hardware requirements. Not all users who use Windows 10 themselves Computers can be upgraded, but as long as they support Windows 11, they can be upgraded for free. As for Windows 7, which has stopped all support, the share is only 0.11%. Microsoft also encourages users to upgrade to the new version as soon as possible.

Source: ZDNet

latest videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=