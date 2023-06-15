Windows 10 is out today, Microsoft hints that Windows 12 will debut | Windows 10 | Microsoft | Windows 12 | 2023 Developer Conference | 21H2 | 22H2 | Windows 11

Today (14th) the four versions of Microsoft Windows 10 are officially phased out. In addition to no longer providing updates and support, the official may also use some methods to force users to update. In addition, at the “Build 2023 Developer Conference”, Microsoft also seemed to herald that Windows 12 is about to debut.

According to comprehensive media reports, according to Microsoft’s latest announcement, the Windows 10 (21H2) version is officially phased out, including “Home Edition”, “Professional Edition”, “General Edition”, “Professional Education Edition” and “Workstation Professional Edition”. Users who are not sure can click “Start” => “System” to confirm the version they are currently using.

For the current Windows 10 version, the official only provides security patches for the latest 22H2 version, and this version will also be phased out in October 2025. If users still want to use the Windows 10 system, remember to update to this latest version to avoid threats to security. Otherwise, you can directly upgrade to Windows 11 system.

Just according to the survey, due to Windows 11’s high hardware requirements, and frequent disasters after the update, such as the file transfer speed is reduced by 40%, the classic blue and white crash screen appears, and even when the update reaches 100%, it will be stuck, which is serious A black screen will also appear. This has also led to the fact that as many as 70% of users still use the more stable Windows 10 and are not in a hurry to upgrade.

In addition, at its own annual event, the Build 2023 Developer Conference, Microsoft hinted at several attractive updates and also announced the possible launch of Windows 12.

In a keynote speech at the meeting, many viewers noticed that a conference called “Next Generation Windows” was referenced in the screenshot, which also aroused the curiosity of the participants and technical staff. Could this be an allusion to the next generation of Windows 12?

Although Microsoft did not respond clearly, some veterans speculated that Windows 12 may officially debut in 2024. According to sources, Microsoft is currently optimizing Windows 12.

