Windows 10 + Windows 11 accounts for nearly 95% of the market. Are you the other 5%?

According to the latest report from Statcounter, the market share of Windows 11 has reached an all-time high of 23.01%, an increase of 2.06% compared to March.

The report also pointed out that Windows 10 + Windows 11 accounted for 94.46% of the market, and only about 5% of the market was for dead versions, such as Windows 7, Windows 8, etc.

In addition, people still surf the Internet through computers running various versions of Windows XP, and Statcounter said that about 0.35% of computers are running Microsoft’s operating system, which was discontinued 10 years ago.

The report also shows that Microsoft Edge is no longer the second-largest PC browser, and it has dropped to third place. Safari is now in second place, with a market share of 11.87%, an increase of 0.95% from the previous month. As for Chrome, it occupies 66.13% of the market, an increase of 0.36% compared to the previous month.

