Home Technology Windows 11 22H2 Update Attention!Microsoft confirms that “this specification” computer will crash with blue screen – Free Electronics News 3C Technology
Technology

Windows 11 22H2 Update Attention!Microsoft confirms that “this specification” computer will crash with blue screen – Free Electronics News 3C Technology

by admin
Windows 11 22H2 Update Attention!Microsoft confirms that “this specification” computer will crash with blue screen – Free Electronics News 3C Technology

Microsoft Windows 11 continues to push the 22H2 update. (Picture / flip the official website)

Microsoft has successively promoted the major update of Windows 11 22H2. Although this version is much more stable than in the past, there are still some disasters. In addition to the performance problem caused by the graphics card that has been fixed by NVIDIA, some users have encountered BSOD blue and white crash screen. Microsoft has followed suit.

In Microsoft’s latest public support document, it is mentioned that the BSOD crash encountered this time is mainly caused by the Intel identity problem, which is caused by the Intel SST audio driver, version 10.29.0.5152 or 10.30.0.5152, named IntcAudioBus.sys .

Microsoft further stated that only Intel11thGeneration CoreProcessor and Intel SSTDriver version 10.29.0.5152or 10.30.0.5152of computers are affected, and the above devices have been suspended to allow upgrades to Windows 11 22H2

Foreign media Windows Latest said that it is not yet known when Microsoft will fix this. If you want to know your Intel SST driver version, you can check it in the device administrator; if you find that your computer’s version happens to be the problem version this time, You can try to check if there is a new version available on the OEM website or Windows Update’s optional update to remove the restriction.

“You Might Want to Watch”

No need to draw, no need to grab, now use the APP to watch the news to ensure that you win the prize every day, I download the APP and press me to watch the event method

See also  NZXT releases two ATX motherboards: N7 Z690, N5 Z690 | 4Gamers



You may also like

How is Surfshark Antivirus rated?Comprehensive testing of all-round...

Niantic Web Version Lightship Visual Positioning System Launches...

“Kana: Bridge of Souls” Released Anniversary Free Update...

Incredibly Beautiful Photos of Rare Dying Comets |...

Google Photos users complain that old photos are...

Samsung shows off a prototype of a scroll-screen...

Incredibly Beautiful Photos of Rare Dying Comets |...

Reply’s new parallel worlds

The Dart probe hit the asteroid Dimorphos like...

Christian Cantamessa: “Imagination? It’s a TV to tune...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy