Microsoft Windows 11 continues to push the 22H2 update. (Picture / flip the official website)

Microsoft has successively promoted the major update of Windows 11 22H2. Although this version is much more stable than in the past, there are still some disasters. In addition to the performance problem caused by the graphics card that has been fixed by NVIDIA, some users have encountered BSOD blue and white crash screen. Microsoft has followed suit.

In Microsoft’s latest public support document, it is mentioned that the BSOD crash encountered this time is mainly caused by the Intel identity problem, which is caused by the Intel SST audio driver, version 10.29.0.5152 or 10.30.0.5152, named IntcAudioBus.sys .

Microsoft further stated that only Intel11thGeneration CoreProcessor and Intel SSTDriver version 10.29.0.5152or 10.30.0.5152of computers are affected, and the above devices have been suspended to allow upgrades to Windows 11 22H2。

Foreign media Windows Latest said that it is not yet known when Microsoft will fix this. If you want to know your Intel SST driver version, you can check it in the device administrator; if you find that your computer’s version happens to be the problem version this time, You can try to check if there is a new version available on the OEM website or Windows Update’s optional update to remove the restriction.

