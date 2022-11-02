The anniversary of Windows 11’s release is over, and the upgrade rate is still not high.

Microsoft officially released Windows 11 in October last year, and it has been one year since then. It also released its first 22H2 major update in the first two months. However, new data shows that many people are still reluctant to upgrade Windows 11.

According to the latest October survey released by Statcounter, only 15.45% of Windows computers are running Windows 11 after the one-year anniversary of the launch of Windows 11, which means that nearly 84.55% of people are still using the old system.

The latest October survey published by Statcounter.

At present, the highest usage rate is still Windows 10, with a market share of 71.26%, far ahead of the second Windows 11, which is 4.6 times higher. The third place is Windows 7, with a market share of 9.62%, which is higher than Windows 8.1 and Windows 8 combined.

If you look at the operating systems of the global computer, Windows accounts for 75.96%, and Apple’s macOS accounts for 15.7%.

In addition, the reason for the slow upgrade of Windows 11, in addition to the low user interest, is also a big reason for the limitation of hardware is higher than in the past.

