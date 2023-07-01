Windows 11 Build 23493 Introduces Windows Copilot and Support for More Compression Formats

Title: New Windows Update Introduces Windows Copilot and Supports More Compression Formats

Subtitle: Build 23493 brings innovative features to Windows

Date: [Current Date]

In a recent update, Microsoft has unveiled several exciting additions to its Windows operating system. The Windows Insider program now includes the Dev channel’s latest release, Build 23493, which introduces Windows Copilot and expands support for various compression formats.

One of the standout features of this update is the introduction of Windows Copilot. Utilizing Bing Chat and OpenAI artificial intelligence technology, Windows Copilot seamlessly integrates with the Windows system. It operates within a web-based container using Microsoft Edge’s web page rendering capabilities. Even though it’s still in the early stages of development, users can already make certain settings on Windows using natural language. For example, they can switch between light and dark mode or enable the do not disturb function.

To access the Windows Copilot function, users need to install Build 23493 and update Microsoft Edge to version 115.0.1901.150 or higher. Additionally, logging in to a Microsoft account is necessary to utilize this feature. If a user has already logged into Windows using a Microsoft account, Windows Copilot will be activated automatically.

Once installed, users can simply press “Win + C” to summon Windows Copilot, which was previously used to call Microsoft Teams on Windows 11.

Upon activation, Windows Copilot appears on the right side of the screen. While it resembles Bing Chat in Microsoft Edge, it offers deeper integration into the Windows system. Users can expect a seamless experience when interacting with this innovative feature.

In addition to Windows Copilot, Build 23493 also introduces expanded support for compression formats. Now, alongside the native ZIP format, users can compress and decompress files in RAR, 7Zip, and popular Linux formats such as Tar, BZip, and more. Right-clicking on a file or folder allows users to select from a variety of compression formats, making file management more convenient. Microsoft acknowledges that performance may be temporarily affected when copying large files from compressed folders or using the “Extract All” function of Windows 11. However, they assure users that these issues will be addressed in future updates.

Another noteworthy addition in Build 23493 is the new mixer in the quick setting interface of the system tray. This feature enables users to adjust the volume of selected programs without impacting the volume settings of other programs. By using the shortcut key “WIN + CTRL + V,” users can quickly access the mixer for easy volume control.

In conclusion, Build 23493 of Windows brings exciting new features to the operating system. With the introduction of Windows Copilot and expanded support for compression formats, users can look forward to enhanced functionality and improved user experience. Microsoft continues its commitment to innovation and improving the Windows platform, promising further updates and improvements in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

