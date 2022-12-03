Home Technology Windows 11 can’t shake the market share of Win 10, and Windows 7 is still rising against the market?
Technology

Windows 11 can’t shake the market share of Win 10, and Windows 7 is still rising against the market?

Windows 11 can’t shake the market share of Win 10, and Windows 7 is still rising against the market?

According to relevant media news on December 2, according to the November 2022 report released by the market research organization Statcounter, although Microsoft Windows 10 is still the most used system in Windows, its market share in Windows has dropped to 70%. the following. The data in the report shows that the current market share of Windows 10 in Windows systems is 69.77%, a decrease of 1.49% from the previous month.

The data shows that there is a huge gap between Windows 11 and Windows 10. 11 has a market share of 16.12%, an increase of 0.67% from the previous month. Among the most popular systems, Windows 7 ranks third, and its market share is relatively close to that of Windows 11, with a share of 10.24%, an increase of 0.62% from the previous month. Microsoft plans to end the Windows 7 Extended Security Update program early next year, and it is estimated that the market share will further decrease.

The two operating systems, Windows 8.1 and 8, accounted for smaller shares, 2.54% and 0.79% respectively (increased by 0.09% and 0.1%). Windows XP is still going strong, with the operating system, which has been out of support for eight years, still holding 0.4 percent of the market.

