Microsoft and Apple may have given people a sense of inconsistency in the past, but in fact, they have begun to increase cooperation in recent years. Recently, Microsoft announced that it will add more iCloud integration functions on Windows 11, such as Photos and even Apple Music will also directly support.



Previously, if you wanted to use various Apple services on Windows systems, you needed to download and install additional programs, but recently Microsoft announced that it will add support for several Apple services in Windows 11, including Apple TV+ And Apple Music launched a dedicated App, and the Windows built-in Photos App can also directly browse photos on iCloud.

At present, Windows users can only use the web version to watch Apple TV+, and Apple Music also needs to use the web version or the outdated iTunes. This time, Microsoft personally developed a dedicated app, which is believed to greatly improve the user experience. The forced installation of Spotify after the Windows 11 update was criticized before, and the Apple Music App will only be available for download at Microsoft at the end of this year. iCloud Photo integration will be available in November.

Source: Windows Blogs

