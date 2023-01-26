Home Technology Windows 11 File Explorer will have a new design, and the new UI is simply prepared for Microsoft 365
Windows 11 File Explorer will have a new design, and the new UI is simply prepared for Microsoft 365

Windows 11 File Explorer will have a new design, and the new UI is simply prepared for Microsoft 365

Microsoft has previously launched a new tab file manager in Windows 11, which is one of the major improvements to the basic application design of the system for a long time. According to the latest news from Windows Central, Microsoft also intends to make more UI improvements to Windows 11’s file manager, which is intended to be done in one step.

Now Microsoft is planning to update several core areas with a modern design and new features to integrate the OneDrive and Microsoft 365 experiences.

Current file manager UI
New File Explorer UI

Combined with the currently exposed internal UI design drawings, you can see that the title bar of the file explorer has undergone major changes, including a modern file directory box, a modern search box, and a new “Home” button. The existing “New”, “Copy” and “Paste” buttons above will be moved to the file/folder view below the title bar.

Current detailed content UI
New detailed content UI

The navigation UI design on the left is more modernized, the details box has also been significantly updated, and there is also integration with Microsoft 365.

In addition, the file manager has added a new “Gallery (Gallery)” area, which is more convenient for users to find and browse pictures. Microsoft is also trying to add a “label” function to the file explorer, which can classify specific files according to keywords and colors, somewhat similar to the functions in the Finder application of Apple macOS.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft plans to provide most of the design of the new file explorer to users by the end of 2023. This means that the relevant features may be introduced in the Moment update released in the summer, or as part of the 23H2 release in the fall.

