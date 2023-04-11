(Picture/Review from Microsoft’s official website)

Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system will celebrate its second anniversary this year. In addition to the first major update version of the year released in March, there will be an update version ready to be released in the second half of the year.

According to reports from foreign media Windows Latest, the updated version that is expected to be released in the fall of the second half of the year will mainly be adjusted for the UI interface of the “File Manager”. “A revised version of the magnitude.

Please read on…

From the screenshots exposed by foreign media, it can be seen that after replacing the modern visual style with the Windows 11 system, the file manager is the most obvious compared to the past. There are two major differences, including the presentation of the main page and pictures. The new revision focuses on In the pane layout of “Layout Configuration”, the entire task bar block is simplified, and after the preview pane and the detailed data pane are integrated, it is more clear at a glance. In addition, the file information of various types on the list block The details are also more detailed.

(Picture taken from Windows Latest)

1. Main page pane layout configuration interface adjustment

Enter the main page presentation mode of “File Explorer”, change to a new version design subdivided into “left and right sides, upper and lower columns” panes, and deeply integrate Microsoft 365. The left window still maintains the expanded form of the navigation tree, and the right pane displays the detailed information of the selected file preview. The upper column is the existing file files of the computer device, and the lower column provides thumbnails of recently opened files and related files recommended by the system after deep integration of Microsoft 365.

(Picture taken from Windows Latest)

2. Image view interface adjustment

In addition, after opening the “File Explorer” and clicking “Pictures”, the interface displayed in the new version will be visualized in the form of thumbnails. In the past, the folder icons were used, which is more rigid. In addition, you can also search for a certain picture file through the search box of the drop-down menu, which also makes searching for pictures on the computer device more convenient than in the past.

you may also want to see

Win11 welcomes the first major update in 2023! Movable link to iPhone, toolbar to integrate new Bing

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities