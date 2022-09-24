Windows 11 free upgrade coming to an end? Microsoft’s official Q&A revealed the mysterious quick update teaching | Currently Windows 10 users can upgrade to Windows 11 for free, and Microsoft has not officially imposed a deadline for this free upgrade; however, no deadline does not mean forever, and the free upgrade period of Win11 may be in the next At the end of the month, users who are afraid of missing the free upgrade may want to consider upgrading as soon as possible.



Microsoft officially pointed out that after October 5th, there is a chance to charge without saying death, but it is not bad to upgrade first

At present, Windows 10 users can upgrade to Windows 11 for free. Microsoft has not officially imposed a deadline for this free upgrade. Therefore, many users are accustomed to using Win10, various games, software, and plug-ins. There are not many incentives to upgrade to Win11. After all, it is possible that the software that has been working without problems under Windows may suddenly become unavailable.

However, no time limit does not mean that you can upgrade for free at any time. Recently, someone found that in Microsoft’s description page about free upgrade of Windows 11, it is mentioned that the free update from Win10 to Win11 has not announced the exact time limit.But only until October 5, 2022;In other words, after October 5 this year, the free upgrade of Windows 11 can end at any time.

https://www.microsoft.com/ja-jp/biz/smb/column-windows-11-free-upgrade.aspx

Of course, it does not mean that a paid upgrade is required immediately after October 5, and generally speaking, even if the free upgrade period is about to end, Microsoft will issue a separate notice before the end to let users “catch the last bus” to upgrade; but if you are afraid If you forget and miss the free upgrade opportunity, it is also a good choice to upgrade to Win11 now and get used to the new system early.

As for the upgrade method, it is also very simple. Win10 users only need to click Start -> Settings -> Update and Security, and after the system checks the compatibility, they can upgrade to Win11 with one click.

In addition, if you upgrade from Win10 to Win11, some older CPUs may no longer be supported. If the computer is older, you can check the support in the upgrade.List of CPU models for Windows 11and see if you can upgrade painlessly.

System requirements for Windows 11. https://www.microsoft.com/en-tw/windows/get-windows-11

