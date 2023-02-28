Listen to the audio version of the article

Last September the first turning point, with the announcement of Windows 11 2022. Then a series of progressive “adjustments” that served as a prologue to what Microsoft presents as a “major update update” of its operating system, designed to “simplify everyday life” and with the gem of the integration in the application bar of the Bing search engine enriched by the artificial intelligence of OpenAi. Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer of Windows, has had the task of illustrating to the media the new upgrade, which will be released via Windows Update in March, and the premise used by the manager is significant in its own way: “the Windows PC – he explained in fact – it has never been more important in our daily lives, and this is increasingly true as we approach the next wave of information technology driven by the mass adoption of AI. Today’s major update responds to this new era of artificial intelligence and reinvents and improves the way people do their computing.”

With Bing a new “co-pilot” for the Web

The “AI factor” is therefore central to the new course of Windows (and in Microsoft’s strategies) and it can also be deduced from the numbers that Panay rattles off about the new Bing, launched three weeks ago. One million people in 169 different countries are testing its level of intelligence thanks to the technology that also moves ChatGpt and thanks to the extensions of the new engine in a mobile key (the Bing apps and the Edge browser) and the integration into Skype it is legitimate who from Redmond talk about “a new era for search and instant messaging”. The obligatory step was to bring this new level of search into the operating system and the Windows 11 update being announced responds precisely to this goal. The hundreds of millions of users of the software, Panay confirms in this regard, will then be able to access this technology to search, chat, answer questions and generate content directly from the application bar, in turn improved thanks to the presence of a typeable search box (this feature is by far one of the most used on Windows, with over half a billion users using it on a monthly basis), so that all the “query” activity is in one easy to find place.

The new features: from Phone Link for iOs to full screen Widgets

Among the many upcoming improvements, one that will also make Apple users happy is certainly the one that allows you to directly connect the iPhone to a Windows 11 computer using a special new function, Phone Link for iOS. The advantages? Eliminate the risk of missing an incoming call or message on your iPhone while working on your Windows 11 PC and access the photos stored on your phone more easily by taking advantage of the iCloud integration in the Photos app. For those using an Android smartphone, on the other hand, the Phone Link function has been available for some time and the leap forward in the user experience is linked to the connectivity options between mobile device and computer: those who own a Samsung device, in particular, Activating your phone’s personal hotspot will be possible with a single click from the list of Wi-Fi networks displayed by your PC. Microsoft also promises an improved tactile experience for those with a touchscreen PC, the ability to view widgets in full screen and faster access to the Windows 365 app, while artificial intelligence returns to star in Windows Studio Effects, a feature that makes new audio and video effects available directly from the application bar (eye contact, background blur, automatic framing and more) to customize videoconferencing sessions.

More intelligence in the Start menu

Again thanks to the support provided by AI, directly from the control panel of the new Windows 11 it will be possible to activate certain functions more simply and faster. The Quick Assist app, for example, has been redesigned to better support those who provide technical assistance to relatives and friends and will make it possible to switch from screen sharing to complete control of the PC of those who are asking for help. Another activity that can exploit the power of artificial intelligence is the search for related files and documents (in the PC memory or residing in the PC Cloud) through the recommendations displayed in the Start menu, an add-on aimed at those using Windows 11 Pro In a working environment.