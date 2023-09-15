Windows 11 has an absurd key combination to open LinkedIn

After having shown you some programs for managing photos on Windows 11, the time has come to delve into another curiosity relating to the Microsoft operating system. In fact, the existence of has been “discovered”. an absurd combination to open LinkedIn.

In this regard, from an article in The Verge dated 15 September 2023, written by Tom Warren, we learn that a shortcut of this type actually exists (which probably very few have “discovered”). In fact, using the key combination Ctrl + Shift + Alt + Win + L on Windows 11 a browser window dedicated to LinkedIn opens (the URL also includes the “?trk=Officekey“).

In short, if you can press the keys well (the combination is particularly inconvenient, but in the end we made it) you will be able to access the well-known social network linked to the working world in a “faster” way (so to speak). In any case, there is not only this strange shortcut linked to Office, since there are also other combinations that could in some ways leave you speechless.

You want to start Excel sul vostro PC Windows? Ctrl + Shift + Alt + Win + X it might be right for you (so to speak). Another example? For Word the combination is Ctrl + Shift + Alt + Win + W. In any case, we give you some advice: you might simply want to hold down “all” the buttons at the bottom left of the keyboard and then use the key linked to your service interest (hoping not to start who knows what absurd procedure due to an error in the shortcut, of course).