For Windows 11, the test platform specially selected the 13th generation Core i9-13900K processor with hybrid architecture design, and the system was updated to the official version of Windows 11 22H2 and Windows 10 22H2 respectively.

From the results, in Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom Classic in UL’s Procyon, Windows 10 has a higher score.

In Office 365, Windows 10 is faster than Windows 11 in Word, Excel, and Outlook. Although Windows 11 has regained a victory in PowerPoint, it still loses to Windows 10 overall.

In the game test, the average fps of Windows 10 in “Dirt 5”, “War Machine: Strategic Edition” and “Metro Exodus” also surpassed Windows 11.

Of course, Windows 11 still maintains its leading position in the PugetBench comprehensive test and H.264 (AVC) transcoding, but the differences between the two are very small.

This at least proves that if it is purely for fluency or response speed, then there is not much difference between Windows 10 and Windows 11.