Windows 11 jumping notifications are super annoying!Microsoft has finally started to develop new functions of “control” – Free Electronic News 3C Technology

Microsoft will reduce the number of notifications in Windows 11 with a new feature.

For many Windows 11 users, the notifications that pop up from time to time in the lower right corner of the desktop can be said to be quite annoying. Although Windows 11 currently provides the function of “turning off notifications”, it is not user-friendly enough. Once you choose to turn off, all notifications will be closed. Can’t receive it, and Microsoft is finally ready to make a move.

On Windows 11, applications and web pages rely on the system’s own push notification mechanism, which causes users to encounter frequent notifications in the lower right corner during use. Microsoft has previously made changes gradually, such as Focus assist function.

Foreign media WindowsLatest reported that Microsoft is also testing a new feature called “Smart opt-oue” (temporary translation of smart opt-out), which can reduce unnecessary notifications to a certain extent. This function will actively ask whether to close the notification for applications or web pages that the user has not used for a long time. If the user chooses to close, it will no longer be displayed.

In addition, Microsoft also plans to add “emergency notifications” to Windows 11, so that users can further control the priority notifications of built-in or third-party applications. If they are set as emergency notifications, they will bypass the do-not-disturb settings. To ensure the first time to receive.

