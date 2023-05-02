Windows 11 linking iPhone will have a new breakthrough mobile phone link app coming soon- Saydigi-Tech

Windows 11 link iPhone will have a new breakthrough phone link application is coming soon

The Phone Link app on Windows 11 is a convenient application that Android phone users often use to wirelessly connect to a Windows computer, transfer files, and operate the phone from the computer. This application, which was launched in 2015, has become more and more complete after several years of improvement. Now this feature will also be launched on iOS, that is, friends who are accustomed to using iPhone in the future can also easily connect to the phone wirelessly through Windows 11.

There are many functions of Phone Link, among which the two most important functions are transferring files and synchronizing the phone screen to the computer.

For Android phones, as long as you download the Phone Link APP and install it, you can follow the instructions and use the QR Code for pairing. Before starting to use, there are still a bunch of permissions to be enabled, just follow the instructions.

Use the computer to operate the mobile phone

The method is very simple, just click the phone icon in the upper left corner, and the phone must remain unlocked.

After connecting, you can use the mouse to control any function on the mobile phone, which means that the mobile phone is directly projected on the computer.

How to send photos?

When the mobile phone and the computer are successfully connected, messages, photos, applications and communication records will appear on the mobile phone connection screen. After clicking to enter the photo, it will enter the photo data box of the mobile phone.

It is very simple to transfer photos from the mobile phone to the computer, just click on the photo in the photo folder, and drag the photo to the computer folder. But this method can only send one piece at a time. What is the person who doesn’t know the design thinking? Moreover, you must click on the photo to drag and transfer, and you cannot directly drag and drop the photo when previewing it. This is also a very incredible design.

What if I want to send multiple copies? In fact, there is still a way. At this time, you must first turn on the synchronization between the mobile phone and the computer, that is, as mentioned above, to synchronize the screen of the mobile phone to the computer. Then turn on the photo function on the mobile phone, and after clicking multiple photos, you can also use the drag method to transfer the files to the computer.

The same is true for transferring from the computer to the mobile phone in reverse, you must use the screen to synchronize the mobile phone desktop, and drag the photos from the computer to the mobile phone screen.

Can I run the mobile application on my computer?

Of course it is possible, but it is still executed through the screen synchronization of the mobile phone. Although there are all APPS on the mobile phone on the entire page of the application program, it does not mean that it will adapt to the window size, and it still needs to be operated through the screen synchronization of the mobile phone. This means that when I open the mobile APP on the computer, the computer just notifies the mobile phone to open the APP, and then after opening the APP on the mobile phone, the screen is synchronized to the computer, and then the mouse is operated.

Even in a seemingly unintuitive way, like an app that is not on the computer, such as Snapspeed, it can pretend to be used on the computer.

When will iPhone be available?

At present, it is expected that they will be opened one after another in May, but the degree of opening is not yet known. Although the mobile phone connection function is not very intuitive and easy to use on Android, at least it is a way. If Windows users are not to be lost quickly, I think Microsoft should develop more intuitive operation design in the development of interactive software design with mobile phones, otherwise this well-intentioned APP may end up being rarely used by people. At least I don’t like to use it!