Windows 11, Paint's Cocreator officially arrives to the first users in Italy

Windows 11, Paint's Cocreator officially arrives to the first users in Italy

Ladies and gentlemen, the era of artificial intelligence on Paint has officially begun. Yes, despite the issue of Windows 11 Copilot blocking in Europe, even in Italy the first users have received the expected new functions of the well-known photo editing program.

In this regard, as also noted by The Verge, Microsoft has officially released the Cocreator AI generator first and foremost to Insider users, involving, in addition to Italy, France, Australia, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. In short, it is also possible for us to exploit artificial intelligence within Paint.

How? As you can also see from the screenshot at the bottom of the news, the first users who have the opportunity to test the new Paint have seen the special “Cocreator” icon appear at the top right of the program interface. By clicking on the latter, it is possible to register on a waiting list for try the feature with 50 free credits.

If you’re an Insider and can’t find this feature, you may want to first check out any Paint updates you can install via the Microsoft Store. For the rest, once you have access to everything, you can have the Cocreator AI generate it directly wallpapers and images using English text input (for now it is the only supported language). You can also select some predefined styles if necessary.

Everything is based on artificial intelligence DALL-E by OpenAI, with the feature expected to become available to everyone within a few weeks. However, other new features are already available in Paint, such as layer management and the ability to remove the background of an image with a single click. In short, a new era is opening for the photo editing program pre-installed on Windows. If you are looking for further information, you may be interested in referring directly to what is explained on the official Microsoft portal.

