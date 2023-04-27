Home » Windows 11 Phone Link finally supports iPhone with illustrations and texts to teach you how to set it-ePrice.HK
Technology

Windows 11 Phone Link finally supports iPhone with illustrations and texts to teach you how to set it-ePrice.HK

by admin
Windows 11 Phone Link finally supports iPhone with illustrations and texts to teach you how to set it-ePrice.HK

After nearly two months of testing, Microsoft announced yesterday that the Phone Link program officially supports the iPhone. From now on, Windows 11 users can gradually synchronize the iPhone with the computer, use the computer to answer calls, send and receive text messages, view mobile notifications, and synchronize contacts personal information, etc.

Finally supports iPhone

Microsoft has provided Phone Link functions and programs since 2015, but it has always only supported Android phones, and iPhone users have been kept out. Now iPhone users only need to update the Phone Link program to the latest version in the Microsoft Store, and then turn on the Bluetooth of the computer and iPhone, then search and open the Phone Link program in Windows 11, scan the QR Code according to the instructions, and enter the code to connect the iPhone to the computer Pair, and finally confirm to give the program the required permissions.

Fully available by mid-May at the latest

It should be noted that Windows 11 computers using Phone Link must be equipped with Bluetooth, while iPhones need to be updated to iOS 14 or above. The program does not correspond to iPad and iPadOS. The new version of Phone Link will be available to users in the next few weeks, and it is expected that all eligible users will use it in May.

Simple setup introduction:

0427-5b.jpg

▲ Open Phone Link and select iPhone.

0427-5c.jpg

▲ Turn on the Bluetooth of the computer and the iPhone, and scan the QR Code with the iPhone.

See also  Landtop Netcom announced that it has launched Landtop Care+ exclusive mobile phone insurance plan with bolttech, including screen cracking, accidental damage and misappropriation losses (191884)

0427-5d.jpg

▲ Enter the code and pair the iPhone with the computer.

0427-5e.jpg

▲ Give the program the required system permissions.

Source: pureinfotech

You may also like

New heat source for heat pumps: the facade

Phone Link for Windows 11 finally supports iPhone...

Satellite calls for all smartphones: in the future...

POCO F5 series will be released on 5/9,...

Fiber Optic Cabling Products from Techly

Dare to be naughty, NVIDIA is still not...

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, leak reveals the...

Street Fighter 6 demo has arrived for PC...

Space news up-to-date 2023: All information about the...

Amazon page leaks Beats Studio Buds+ will debut...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy