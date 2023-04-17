Windows 11 preview brings Photos app’s ‘Gallery’ display to Explorer

Windows File Manager Gallery

In Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 developer preview, there is a special viewing mode called “Gallery”, which makes it easier for you to browse photos in the file explorer. The gallery mode first appeared in Windows Insider Build 23435 as an independent display option in the left sidebar. After selecting the gallery, the file explorer will display the content similar to the “Highlights” tab of the photo app, displaying all the photos on your device in reverse chronological order. Microsoft said that this display is especially suitable for users who have OneDrive camera backup enabled, so that the photos you take on your phone will immediately appear at the top of the gallery.

Of course, like the photo app, you can freely customize the folders that appear in the gallery, and you can also add subfolders of existing folders to filter the display content in gallery mode. In addition to collecting photos in one place, when you want to open the file, you can also find the gallery option on the side, making it easier for you to add photos to emails or post on social networking sites.

Microsoft says the feature will be rolled out slowly and won’t be available to all Dev Channel Insiders at once. The company will collect user feedback first, and then decide whether to push it to everyone. In other words, while it looks like it’s ready to launch, there’s a chance it won’t make it to the official release if the first batch of Insiders don’t respond well.