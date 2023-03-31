Microsoft has never given up testing the placement of advertisements in every corner of the Windows system, and this time it is the turn of the “Start” menu.

Microsoft released the March 2023 non-security preview update for Windows 11 on the 28th, version number KB5023778. This time, it is specially stated that a new notification will be attached to the “Start” menu, and its role can be regarded as an advertisement for Microsoft’s own products.

“This update introduces notifications for Microsoft accounts in the “Start” menu. Currently, it is only open to a small number of users, and the deployment will be expanded in the next few months.” The screenshot of Microsoft’s announcement shows that the system will advise users to back up files and photos To the cloud to promote the OneDrive cloud service. Although you can press “Remind me later” to skip it, the notification should pop up again after a while.

▲The “Start” menu pops up a new notification, suggesting that users back up files and photos in the cloud. (Source: Microsoft Support)

Windows loyal users may have noticed this kind of situation, watching it appear this way since at least November 2022. For this kind of notification method preset by the system, ordinary users will be disturbed, and some users are even quite disgusted with Microsoft’s forced advertisements for us to see.

The KB5023778 version also has many functional improvements and bug fixes, including new Microsoft Defender for Endpoint features, and fixes for issues such as PowerPoint crashes.

This is not the first time that Microsoft has recommended its own products in the Windows system interface. In the past, product information including Microsoft Edge browser, Microsoft 365 Home Edition, Microsoft Teams, etc. have been placed in every corner of the system, trying to find ways to advertise. If good results are obtained, it may become a normal advertisement placement.

(First image source: Microsoft)