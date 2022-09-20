Listen to the audio version of the article

New security features, the abandonment of some graphic elements inherited from previous versions of the operating system in favor of a look more consistent with the dictates of the “fluen design” that marks the Windows 11 interface and then a series of improvements to guarantee users to be more productive (and safer) in the activities carried out on the PC, whether for professional reasons (in a smart working key) or for pure fun. After the rumors that appeared in recent days on various tech sites that heralded its arrival, the 2022 Update (formerly known as 22H2) of Microsoft’s PC software is official and with today its release in 190 countries around the world kicks off today. for all compatible PCs capable of updating.

The updates to come

In general, all those who have a computer already updated to the previous version of Windows 11 (the 21H2) should have no problems with the system requirements required to install the new one. Some improvements, however, are not part of today’s release because, according to the well-informed, there would not have been enough time to finalize all the elements in time for the update. Some cumulative updates of more modest entities called “Moment Update”, in short, will be distributed by Microsoft starting next month. The first, in particular, will bring a new sidebar for the “File Explorer” command (with the introduction of special tabs to organize documents as in Microsoft Edge and make accessing files easier and faster) and a ad hoc function that will help users manage the next steps based on the texts selected in apps such as Microsoft Teams, suggesting for example to add a date to the calendar if it is copied within the collaboration tool. The second update should materialize towards the end of the year

The software follows the change in the way you use your pc.

Scrolling through the blog post by Panos Panay, Executive Vice President & Chief Product Officer of the Windows and Devices division, it is quite clear what are the reasons that led the Redmond giant to take (a path more responsive to the habits of a user who today conducts many of his daily activities (primarily meetings) online. Flexibility, efficiency and security are, according to the manager, the cornerstones of the “new life” of the personal computer and the digital individual and Microsoft has responded to this need by bringing Windows in the cloud (with Windows 365) to allow companies to enable the complete operating system experience on any device and by integrating Defender and antivirus features directly into the software. And if the declared intent is to offer everyone ” the best place to connect, create and play ”, with this first major update of Windows 11 the step forward that promet The Redmond home affects three key areas: making PCs easier and safer to use, helping people be more productive, and ensuring greater flexibility in the workplace.

Productivity factor

The new update will therefore bring service adjustments in terms of accessibility, such as captions automatically generated by any form of audio content, and improvements in the voice commands used to control the PC and write texts using natural speech. With changes made to Snap layouts to make them more versatile and more navigable from touch screens, to the new “Focus” and “Do Not Disturb” functions to minimize distractions that mute and deactivate application notifications and performance optimizations and battery consumption, Windows 11 2022 Update definitely focuses on the productivity factor and multitasking, optimizing the view of users who are used to having multiple apps and documents open at the same time.

Video calls, creative content and gaming: the news

Making communication experiences even easier and more accessible is another prerogative that accompanies the arrival of the Windows 11 update. With Studio Effects, for example, the quality of video and audio calls in managed conference call sessions is improved. thanks to artificial intelligence algorithms that filter background noises and automatically manage the shot by piloting the camera with respect to the user’s movements. For those who enjoy (or work) with creative content, the integration of Clipchamp will make video editing easier and more immediate while for PC gaming lovers the good news is double: optimization of system performance to improve latency. and unlock features like automatic HDR and refresh rate of in-window games and Game Pass integration into Windows 11 through the Xbox app to access hundreds of titles. Furthermore, thanks to the partnership with Amazon for sharing the Appstore of the e-commerce giant, Microsoft promises more than 20 thousand Android apps and games on Windows 11 devices that meet the necessary hardware requirements.