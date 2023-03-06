Windows 11 volume new design, quickly adjust the volume of different programs

Microsoft continues to improve the user experience for the Windows 11 operating system, and the next step will be to provide a new design for faster and more convenient volume adjustment.

Microsoft released the Windows 11 preview Build 25309 to developers, launching an enhanced volume mixer program that allows users to switch audio outputs and control the volume of different audio directly from the taskbar, which is more intuitive and convenient to use. In the future, the function will be provided to developers for testing.

The new version of the volume mixer program will appear in the “Quick Settings” of the Windows 11 taskbar. Right-click the speaker icon to open this function, or use the keyboard shortcut[Win + Ctrl + V]to open it directly. The volume mixer program allows users to quickly switch between internal speakers, external speakers or headphones, and adjust the volume of a single program, or switch between spatial audio effects such as Windows Sonic and Dolby Atmos.

The new design can be quickly adjusted in the same interface. For example, when you open the streaming software to listen to music while browsing the web with Microsoft Edge, you can adjust the volume of the browser appropriately first, so that you will not be suddenly loud when you receive a web page prompt. The sound notification is startling.

▲ The new version of the volume mixing program interface. (Source: Windows Blog)

If you have ever used EarTrumpet, a third-party volume control program that can be downloaded and installed from the Microsoft Store, this feature design should be familiar to you. This program was launched about 5 years ago to make the Windows 10 audio management experience more complete. , especially to quickly adjust the volume of different programs in one interface. Before Microsoft announced, the new version of the volume mixer program was discovered in the beta version of Windows 11 last month, but there is no official launch schedule yet.

In addition, the preview version Build 25309 also adds the Auto Color Management (ACM) function, which performs system-level color management in a hardware-accelerated manner, ensuring that the colors in the program are displayed on different functions and different monitors. up together.

Microsoft recently announced a major update of Windows 11. The search box in the system taskbar directly supports the new version of the Bing search engine. iPhone users can also link their mobile phones with Windows 11 computers. In the future, they can directly send and receive iMessages with computers. These new features are the first to provide participation User testing for the Windows Tester Program (Windows Insider). As for the new volume mixer and automatic color management, developer testing is available on the more experimental Dev Channel.

Better late than never as Microsoft catches up with the better experiences third-party programs can offer, and the company still needs to keep improving to optimize Windows 11.

(First image source: Microsoft)

