It appears that Android isn’t the only platform at risk recently due to a bug in the screenshot tool.Developer Chris Blume A few days ago, it was pointed out that the “Crop Doom” (aCropalypse) vulnerability previously discovered by security experts Simon Aarons and David Buchanan can also affect Windows 11’s capture tool with a slight modification. The tool does not completely delete unused PNG image data during operation, so it is possible for someone to recover a partially cropped image, resulting in the leakage of sensitive information. Blume’s argument has been validated by Buchanan, according to Bleeping Computer.

Some optimized PNG images do not seem to be affected by this vulnerability, and users can also erase unused data by saving the image as another file in the tool. It’s worth mentioning that JPEG files also leave data from the original screenshot, but it’s unclear if the vulnerability works with that format. In a statement to Bleeping Computer, Microsoft said it was investigating and would “take action as necessary” to protect users.