Home Technology Windows 11’s screenshot tool is also vulnerable
Technology

Windows 11’s screenshot tool is also vulnerable

by admin
Windows 11’s screenshot tool is also vulnerable

Surface

It appears that Android isn’t the only platform at risk recently due to a bug in the screenshot tool.Developer Chris Blume A few days ago, it was pointed out that the “Crop Doom” (aCropalypse) vulnerability previously discovered by security experts Simon Aarons and David Buchanan can also affect Windows 11’s capture tool with a slight modification. The tool does not completely delete unused PNG image data during operation, so it is possible for someone to recover a partially cropped image, resulting in the leakage of sensitive information. Blume’s argument has been validated by Buchanan, according to Bleeping Computer.

Some optimized PNG images do not seem to be affected by this vulnerability, and users can also erase unused data by saving the image as another file in the tool. It’s worth mentioning that JPEG files also leave data from the original screenshot, but it’s unclear if the vulnerability works with that format. In a statement to Bleeping Computer, Microsoft said it was investigating and would “take action as necessary” to protect users.

See also  Bigme Galy color e-paper tablet adopts the ultra-fast color e-paper technology of Yuantai Technology Gallery 3 | T Kebang

You may also like

Crash Team Rumble Launches June 20 Business Wire

One Plus Nord CE 3 Lite will arrive...

The second Google Cloud Region in Italy opens...

TD SYNNEX brings Google ChromeOS also in Italy

The new work of the “Girls of War”...

right to repair even after the warranty period…

“GameMaker R: Evolution” official website opened – Hong...

More security with Cyber ​​SOC’s network integration

Bill Gates’ predictions about the future of humanity...

The ultra-retro 8BitDo joystick series officially supports iPhone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy