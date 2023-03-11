Following the first warnings relating to the potential future possibility of trying Windows 12, reference is made again, in the field of Tech rumors, to the next “big version” of the Microsoft home OS. In fact, it started circulating online an alleged list of minimum requirements.

The latter is reported by sources such as Gizchina and NJCM India, but clearly everything must be taken with the necessary pliers, also considering that, according to other rumors, Microsoft has only recently started working on the next major release of the computer operating system. It is therefore probably a good thing to take what is emerging on the Web in these hours more as a “what could we expect” than anything else. In any case, below you can find what has emerged so far.

The alleged minimum requirements of Windows 12

TPM : Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0;

: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0; RAM memory : at least 4/8GB of RAM;

: at least 4/8GB of RAM; CPU : almeno dual-core 1GHz 64-bit;

: almeno dual-core 1GHz 64-bit; Storage : at least 64GB;

: at least 64GB; Screen : at least 9 inches, 8-bit and high resolution (720p)

: at least 9 inches, 8-bit and high resolution (720p) Other: Support for UEFI Secure Boot, DirectX 12, and WDDM 2.0 graphics and display drivers.

Taking a careful look at everything, you will have noticed the similarities with the minimum requirements of Windows 11. According to these rumors, in fact, very little would change compared to the current version, given that the main change would be related to RAM required.

Difficult for now to give too much credit to everything, but we’ll see. We recall, for the rest, that in this period there is a lot of rumors about the arrival of the next major release due to the fact that Microsoft has decided to focus on a three-year update cycle, thus aiming to a possible launch of Windows 12 in 2024.

Recent rumors seem to go in this direction, describing a Microsoft that would like to focus heavily on AI with this version, an issue that could have an impact on speeding up times, also given the wide response obtained, for example, from the arrival of ChatGPT enhanced on Bing. We reiterate that for now there is nothing official, but certainly the rumors about Windows 12 are becoming more and more insistent.