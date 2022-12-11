Microsoft also appeals to users to upgrade Windows to the latest version as soon as possible. (Photo/Dazhi/Associated Press)

[周刊王CTWANT] Windows 8.1 was released on October 17, 2013, to solve the problems users encountered when using Windows 8. Today, Microsoft (Microsoft) also posted an announcement saying that it will terminate Windows 8.1 technical support and software updates on January 10, 2023, so Microsoft also calls on users to upgrade Windows to the latest version as soon as possible.

According to a report by Neowin, a technology media website that mainly focuses on Microsoft-related news, Windows 8.1 was released on October 17, 2013, aiming to solve the problems users encountered when using Windows 8. Although the operating system has received more praise than Windows 8, it has Still, it has been criticized for failing to address many of the latter’s problems.

In this regard, Microsoft will also stop providing security patches, software updates, and technical support for Windows 8.1 after January 10, 2023. Therefore, any new security vulnerabilities that occur when users use Windows 8.1 will no longer be patched. Increases the risk of PCs falling victim to malware, phishing attacks, and other security threats. Therefore, Microsoft still appeals to users to upgrade to the latest Windows version as soon as possible.

Users with poor hardware or who are unwilling to spend extra money can consider Windows 10 if they want to continue to receive technical support. While Microsoft’s free Windows 10 upgrade promotion has expired. However, users can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free with a Windows 8.1 product key. However, the report also said that Windows 10 is expected to end technical support after October 14, 2025.

original link

See more CTWANT articles

The Lost Life 2／The big boss was rescued from shock and became demented. Everyone recognizes it but forgets the love of his life

Lu Feng control relaxed “fever patients tripled” medical shock: too many people to watch and forced to close

The deliveryman had to take a photo to prove that “you can’t take a picture of her” after delivering the meal. The female customer abandoned the order and choked: get out