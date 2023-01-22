As Windows 98 games may encounter compatibility issues in the latest operating systems such as Windows 10 / 11, the best way is to prepare the Windows 98 system to avoid future troubles.

Old games still have to use the old system

Windows 95 is an operating system launched by Microsoft in 1995. It adopts a 16/32bit hybrid architecture, while Windows 98 is a successor version launched in 1998. These two operating systems have a more friendly graphical interface, and they are just a good match. The popularization of access to computers in Taiwan has become a common memory of many Taiwanese.

Launched in 1999, Windows 98 SE (Second Edition, Second Edition) is considered an enhanced version. The main changes are to correct problems, provide some new features, and improve system stability. The last version of Windows 9x was Windows Me (Windows Millennium Edition) launched in 2000, which provides enhanced functions for personal and multimedia applications such as home network, system restore, Media Player 7, Movie Maker, and picture preview. Abandoning the DOS real mode not only fails to achieve the expected benefits of increasing the system speed, but also causes system instability, so the evaluation is generally not high.

After that, Windows XP, which was launched in 2001, switched to the Windows NT architecture, but it is still compatible with Windows 9x programs. However, as time has been evolving, the latest Windows 10 / 11 may encounter some problems when executing some Windows 9x programs. Compatibility issues.

Analysis of pros and cons of 3 solutions

In order to solve this problem, the best way is to prepare a computer with Windows 9x operating system installed. However, it is not easy to find a physical computer that can run Windows 9x in this era. The more feasible way is to use an emulator or a virtual computer. To build the environment, and in the operating system part, it is recommended to use Windows 98 SE with high stability.

At present, more convenient solutions include DOSBox family, emulators such as PCem, and virtual machines such as VMware and VirtualBox. The operating principle of the first two is to simulate the x86 processor through software and execute programs on it, with high compatibility and easy operation. It is relatively easy, while the latter two use virtualization technology to directly send the program to the physical processor of the computer for execution, which has the advantage of higher efficiency.

Comparison of Windows 9x Execution Schemes DOSBox

Features: Veteran DOS emulator. Derivative versions such as DOSBox-X and DOSBox Pure support DOS and Windows 9x operating systems.

Advantages: easy to use, and DOSBox Pure has powerful archiving and game controller functions.

Disadvantage: The 3D accelerator card emulation function is only supported up to Voodoo 2, and cannot execute newer 3D games. PC

Features: It can emulate Intel Pentium II processor and motherboard, completely restore BIOS settings and boot screen.

Advantages: You can choose Pentium II 450 processor and Voodoo 3 3000 3D accelerator card, and the game performance is higher.

Disadvantages: The initial setting is troublesome, and the compatibility of game controllers is poor. virtual machine

Features: Directly call physical computer resources through virtualization, and the program is continuously updated and maintained by large commercial software companies.

Advantages: high execution efficiency, the most convenient file exchange procedures for accessing virtual systems.

Disadvantages: poor compatibility with Windows 9x, not recommended. (It is recommended to match the operating system after Windows XP)

