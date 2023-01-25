After knowing how to use DOSBox Pure to execute DOS games, the next step is to install the Windows 98 operating system to facilitate the execution of corresponding games.

Install Windows 98

DOSBox Pure can directly simulate the DOS environment. As for the Windows part, the player needs to install the operating system by himself. It is recommended that the player prepare the Windows 98 installation CD by himself, and use the burning software to read it as an ISO format image file for backup.

During the process, DOSBox Pure will be generated under the “RetroArch/system” folder .img image file (depending on the image file name of the installation CD), and ask about the capacity of the image file, it is recommended to choose 1GB.

After the installation is complete and the emulated system is started, DOSBox Pure will The .img image file is mounted as the C slot, and the loaded Mount the .dosz compressed file or the game disc image file as the D slot or E slot CD drive, and write the changes to the D slot to the “RetroArch/save” folder .save file, please refer to the diagram below for details.

The author explains the Windows installation steps through diagrams below.

▲ When DOSBox Pure executes Windows, if only the system image file is loaded but no game is loaded, the changes to the C slot will be written .img, while D slot changes are written< System >.save.

▲ If the game compressed file is loaded, The content of the .dosz body will be mounted on the D slot, and the change will be written< Game >.save.

▲ If you load a game disc image file, The content of the .iso body will be mounted on the E slot, and the transaction will be written to the D slot< Game >.save. It is recommended that players install the game in slot D so as not to occupy space in slot C.

Menu->Pause the game when not in window operation" in the main menu of RetroArch to off. In addition to allowing the emulator to install in the background, according to the author's own experience, the installation process can also be avoided Crash.

Set up MIDI and “return card”

Since many early games use MIDI sound sources, we can enhance the music performance by applying different SoundFonts. For example, place the Roland SC-55 SoundFont file with the extension sf2 in the “RetroArch/system” folder. Then load the file Windows 98 installation CD image file by RetroArch, and select[Run Installed Operating System]Enter the system, set according to the graphic process below, and you can enjoy the effects of different synthesizers.

On the other hand, the author also recommends turning on “Discard OS Disk Modifications”. This function is a bit like the “restore card” in computer classrooms or Internet cafes in the past. It can automatically “restore” the system to the current state every time it is turned on, which can avoid Incorrect operation or crash will cause system damage.

However, it should be noted that no matter if you want to install a new program or install a game to the D slot in the future, you need to turn off this function first, and then turn it on after the installation is complete.

Core Options -> Audio Options -> MIDI Output" to select the SoundFont to use.

Add New Hardware" to install the MIDI synthesizer.

Multimedia -> MIDI", select the newly added MIDI synthesizer in the single instrument device, in the example it is Roland MPU-401, and you can enjoy the effects of different synthesizers.

▲In the second half of the experimental video, the author first shows the effect of the Roland SC-55 SoundFont, and then shows the effect of the built-in components. It can be heard that the music performance is obviously different.

Core Options -> System Options -> Discard OS Disk Modifications" to ON, so that changes to the C slot will not be written The .img image file can avoid system damage.

With everything in place, the only thing left to us is a hands-on Windows game in our next article.

