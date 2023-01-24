After reading the introduction of DOSBox Pure, we will download the RetroArch emulator and the corresponding emulation core, and execute the DOS game.

RetroArch installation and necessary settings

In this series of teaching, the author will use the Windows version of RetroArch as an example, and the versions of other operating systems can also be used as a reference. The overall operation is similar. Since the functions of RetroArch are quite rich, the settings are relatively complicated. Here, only the necessary settings are explained. Please forgive me for skipping the advanced settings.

The following is an illustration in the form of a graphic flow.

RetroArch download location:

https://www.retroarch.com/?page=platforms

User -> Language”.” width=”720″ height=”611″ src=”https://cdn1.techbang.com/system/images/663471/original/8f033d641d64a180e768bb4685606273.jpg?1674009421″ class=”lazy”/>

Input->Shortcut Keys->Menu Switching” to set the handle shortcut key for calling the menu in the game. (The default key is keyboard F1)” width=”720″ height=”611″ src=”https://cdn0.techbang.com/system/images/663473/original/47115e7622ec2c5568ca8f1d8de5d522.jpg?1674009425″ class=”lazy”/>

Input -> Port 1 Control” to specify the “Device Number”, then click “Set All Controls” and follow the on-screen instructions to input each key for initial setting. If you need to use more handles, then set ports 2~5.” width=”720″ height=”611″ src=”https://cdn0.techbang.com/system/images/663474/original/5f61a8854fe36adb37ef316be0d7bb1c.jpg?1674009427″ class=”lazy”/>

Online Update -> Download Core -> DOS (DOSBox-Pure)” to download and install it automatically.” width=”720″ height=”611″ src=”https://cdn0.techbang.com/system/images/663475/original/bb68526e55067964484f17f6cbcf1b6d.jpg?1674009428″ class=”lazy”/>

Fix DOS games

In order to simplify the procedure of running the game through DOSBox Pure, it is recommended to first compress the DOS game into a ZIP file, and change the file name extension to .dosz. Here, the author uses “Kids Fighting Together” as an example to explain the game start and operation settings process.

It should be noted that DOSBox Pure will mount the loaded .dosz file as the C slot of the simulation system, and the subsequent files written to the C slot will be stored in the .pure.zip file under the RetroArch/save folder (such as The archive generated by the game itself, not the real-time archive of the emulator), please refer to the diagram below for details. The instant archive function will be detailed in subsequent articles.

The download location of “Kids Fighting Together”:

https://lf2.net/lf1.html#download

Load File -> Select the game to run through the file browser”, and select the LittleFighter.dosz just renamed here.” width=”720″ height=”611″ src=”https://cdn2.techbang.com/system/images/663478/original/891352c1091379dc7669342f03fe740e.jpg?1674009433″ class=”lazy”/>

Video Options -> Aspect Ratio Correction -> On” in the shortcut menu to correct the aspect ratio of the game .” width=”720″ height=”489″ src=”https://cdn0.techbang.com/system/images/663480/original/da5996fbad5e65f0f2b47b4906d33a90.jpg?1674009437″ class=”lazy”/>

Port 1 Controller” in the shortcut menu, first set the device type to “Custom Keyboard Bindings”, then refer to the operation instructions in the game screen above, and set each button of the handle to the corresponding keyboard button.” width=”720″ height=”489″ src=”https://cdn1.techbang.com/system/images/663483/original/88639bc8508e472231476865800a6300.jpg?1674009442″ class=”lazy”/>

Manage Controller -> Save as Game Controller” to save the remap configuration file, which will be automatically applied after starting the game.” width=”720″ height=”489″ src=”https://cdn2.techbang.com/system/images/663485/original/cddc46a57e33c13f760e48a3bb273e2e.jpg?1674009445″ class=”lazy”/>

▲ If the game file loaded by the player is .dosz, then DOSBox Pure will mount it as the C slot of the simulation system, and the changes in the C slot will be stored in the RetroArch/save folder .pure.zip file. When the same game is executed later, these two files will be mounted as C slot at the same time.

After doing this, you should be able to execute DOS games smoothly. Readers can also try to package other games by themselves. If you encounter various problems, please leave a message below for discussion.

