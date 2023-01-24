Home Technology Windows 98 Resurrection Project (3): Executing DOS Games through DOSBox Pure | T Kebang
After reading the introduction of DOSBox Pure, we will download the RetroArch emulator and the corresponding emulation core, and execute the DOS game.

RetroArch installation and necessary settings

In this series of teaching, the author will use the Windows version of RetroArch as an example, and the versions of other operating systems can also be used as a reference. The overall operation is similar. Since the functions of RetroArch are quite rich, the settings are relatively complicated. Here, only the necessary settings are explained. Please forgive me for skipping the advanced settings.

The following is an illustration in the form of a graphic flow.

RetroArch download location:
https://www.retroarch.com/?page=platforms

After downloading, unzip the archive and execute retroarch.exe.

After entering the main program of RetroArch, you should find that the interface is in Simplified Chinese.

Here we first enter the menu User -> Language”.” width=”720″ height=”611″ src=”https://cdn1.techbang.com/system/images/663471/original/8f033d641d64a180e768bb4685606273.jpg?1674009421″ class=”lazy”/>

Set the language to Traditional Chinese, and the interface will change to Traditional Chinese after restarting RetroArch.

Next go to Input->Shortcut Keys->Menu Switching” to set the handle shortcut key for calling the menu in the game. (The default key is keyboard F1)” width=”720″ height=”611″ src=”https://cdn0.techbang.com/system/images/663473/original/47115e7622ec2c5568ca8f1d8de5d522.jpg?1674009425″ class=”lazy”/>

If the player wants to operate through the handle, first go to Input -> Port 1 Control” to specify the “Device Number”, then click “Set All Controls” and follow the on-screen instructions to input each key for initial setting. If you need to use more handles, then set ports 2~5.” width=”720″ height=”611″ src=”https://cdn0.techbang.com/system/images/663474/original/5f61a8854fe36adb37ef316be0d7bb1c.jpg?1674009427″ class=”lazy”/>

See also  Microsoft CEO stated that Metaverse Elements will be extended to Xbox game content to enhance more immersive gaming experience-Cool3c 迷科技

The most important step here is to install the core of the DOSBox Pure emulator. Click Online Update -> Download Core -> DOS (DOSBox-Pure)” to download and install it automatically.” width=”720″ height=”611″ src=”https://cdn0.techbang.com/system/images/663475/original/bb68526e55067964484f17f6cbcf1b6d.jpg?1674009428″ class=”lazy”/>

Fix DOS games

In order to simplify the procedure of running the game through DOSBox Pure, it is recommended to first compress the DOS game into a ZIP file, and change the file name extension to .dosz. Here, the author uses “Kids Fighting Together” as an example to explain the game start and operation settings process.

It should be noted that DOSBox Pure will mount the loaded .dosz file as the C slot of the simulation system, and the subsequent files written to the C slot will be stored in the .pure.zip file under the RetroArch/save folder (such as The archive generated by the game itself, not the real-time archive of the emulator), please refer to the diagram below for details. The instant archive function will be detailed in subsequent articles.

The download location of “Kids Fighting Together”:
https://lf2.net/lf1.html#download

First of all, we first go to the official website of the game to download the first generation of

Since the game file is already a ZIP compressed file, we can directly modify the file name and change the extension to .dosz.

Then in RetroArch, select Load File -> Select the game to run through the file browser”, and select the LittleFighter.dosz just renamed here.” width=”720″ height=”611″ src=”https://cdn2.techbang.com/system/images/663478/original/891352c1091379dc7669342f03fe740e.jpg?1674009433″ class=”lazy”/>

See also  "Burst Stage" cooperating guest today officially announced Cai Guoqing on-site teaching IXFORM-Luo Yizhou dancing_Kong Xueer

At this time, you will enter DOSBox Pure, open the compressed file and list all executable files, and select the main program

After entering the game, press the Video Options -> Aspect Ratio Correction -> On” in the shortcut menu to correct the aspect ratio of the game .” width=”720″ height=”489″ src=”https://cdn0.techbang.com/system/images/663480/original/da5996fbad5e65f0f2b47b4906d33a90.jpg?1674009437″ class=”lazy”/>

It can be seen in the picture that the preset display ratio is wrong, and the correct 4:3 ratio is displayed after correction.

Finally, let's explain the game operation. The original program of

If you want to use the handle to operate the game, you can map the handle to the keyboard of the analog system. Find Port 1 Controller” in the shortcut menu, first set the device type to “Custom Keyboard Bindings”, then refer to the operation instructions in the game screen above, and set each button of the handle to the corresponding keyboard button.” width=”720″ height=”489″ src=”https://cdn1.techbang.com/system/images/663483/original/88639bc8508e472231476865800a6300.jpg?1674009442″ class=”lazy”/>

For example, set the cross key of handlebar 1 to WAXD, and then set the AB key of the handlebar to Tab, S, so that the game can be operated through the handlebar.

See also  Open, simple, innovative: here is Windows 11

Go back to the game and test if there is no problem, then go back to the shortcut menu Manage Controller -> Save as Game Controller” to save the remap configuration file, which will be automatically applied after starting the game.” width=”720″ height=”489″ src=”https://cdn2.techbang.com/system/images/663485/original/cddc46a57e33c13f760e48a3bb273e2e.jpg?1674009445″ class=”lazy”/>

If the game file loaded by the player is<Game>.dosz, then DOSBox Pure will mount it as the C slot of the simulation system, and the changes in the C slot will be stored in the RetroArch/save folder<Game>.pure.zip file. When the same game is executed later, these two files will be mounted as C slot at the same time.If the game file loaded by the player is<Game>.dosz, then DOSBox Pure will mount it as the C slot of the simulation system, and the changes in the C slot will be stored in the RetroArch/save folder<Game>.pure.zip file. When the same game is executed later, these two files will be mounted as C slot at the same time.” width=”720″ height=”405″ src=”https://cdn1.techbang.com/system/images/663486/original/7ab102ea18ad3173c85ed496e7683451.jpg?1674009447″ class=”lazy”/><label class=

After doing this, you should be able to execute DOS games smoothly. Readers can also try to package other games by themselves. If you encounter various problems, please leave a message below for discussion.

(Back to series article directory)

